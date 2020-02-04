You can still buy the Opel Ampera-e in the Netherlands for 10,000 euros

It’s been a while since we last heard about the Opel Ampera-e.

Frankly, we didn’t think we had anything new to report about the Chevy Bolt Twin since GM sold Opel and Vauxhall to the PSA Group in 2017. As it turns out, there are some brand new Opel Ampera-e EVs in The Netherlands and the good news is that the prices are now much lower than when the model was launched.

Opel’s Dutch subsidiary cut prices significantly to get rid of Ampera-e shares. This means that you can now have the business equipment variant for € 34,149 (approx. $ 37,760) – that’s a reduction of more than € 10,000 ($ 11,060).

The Business Executive grade is also significantly cheaper with a starting price of EUR 37,149. Previously, this model started at 48,449 euros. Both prices include VAT.

The Opel Ampera-e is also more attractive to lease: from 459 euros per month for business customers and from 539 euros for private individuals – over a distance of 60 months and 10,000 kilometers. per year contract.

Reminder: The Opel Ampera-e has a 60 kWh battery that enables a range of 423 km (263 miles) according to WLTP. The battery drives an electric motor with 150 kW (204 PS / 201 PS) and a torque of 360 Nm. That’s enough for a sprint from 0-100 km / h in 7.3 seconds.

Opel’s Dutch subsidiary states that inventory is limited. Therefore, potential customers should not wait too long for an order. If warehouse sales end too quickly, you should know that Opel will launch four electrified models in 2020: the Grandland X Hybrid4 plug-in hybrid, the all-electric Corsa-e, the all-electric Vivaro-e and the electric variant of the next-generation Opel Mokka.

