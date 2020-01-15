You can purchase the Stadia Controller Claw from Power Support

Yesterday we saw how the manufacturer Google worked together to make a phone holder for the availability of Stages for “mid-December”. You can now purchase the Stadia Controller Claw directly from Power Support.

Update 12/20/19: “First shipment of Power Support sold out within 24 hours.” Customers can order in advance for the next batch, while early customers are already starting to receive the telephone holders. Those in Canada can also buy in the Google Store.

Update 1/15/20: The Claw is out of stock in the Google Store last week. It is currently available through Power Support with availability that is listed as “usually shipped within 1 to 2 business days”. Thank you Arron

Customers can visit the ‘Power Support Claw for Stadium Controller’ page and ‘Add to Cart’. Despite “Availability,” shown as “Soon Available,” you can purchase the Made for Google accessory today. Two buyers in the last 24 hours report that their orders are already being shipped.

Prices for $ 14.99 are identical to the Google Store, which still says “Coming Soon” a month after the offer first appeared on Stages’ launch day. You must spend at least $ 40 from Power Support in the US and Canada to get free shipping.

De Claw is tailor-made for Stadia with the team during an AMA with details about the foundation. Unlike other accessories, it is attached directly to the front of the controller with cut-outs for the Stadia button, USB-C and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Although it visually obscures most buttons, it places the screen right in front of you for “balanced mobile game”. Designed for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Power Support notes that “many other phones also fit in the holder.”

A short USB-C cable is unfortunately not included – given the current lack of support from the wireless controller, while Google warns of “marks” when installing and removing.

