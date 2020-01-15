You can now use your iPhone as a security key for Google Apps

Here’s how you can easily improve the security of your Gmail account: Use your phone for two-factor authentication. This was possible for Android users for a while, but now iPhone owners can also join the party.

The Google Smart Lock app for iOS noticed by 9to5Google has been updated to allow you to set up your phone as a Bluetooth security key.

For example, if you’ve set it up for a Google Account, you’ll need to have your iPhone nearby, unlock it, and confirm sign-in (or cancel it if you don’t try to sign in) to sign in to Gmail.

There are certain prerequisites for this to work. First, it only works in Google Chrome and you need to have Bluetooth on both your iPhone and your computer. In addition, iOS 10 or higher must be running on your phone.

Nowadays, two-factor authentication is an essential security measure. Unfortunately, many online services still use SMS by default as a secondary authentication factor, which is pretty insecure as it is prone to SIM swap attacks. The best alternative is a physical device that connects to your computer, e.g. B. the Titan Security Key from Google, and a dedicated authentication app (e.g. Google Authenticator).

Using the iPhone as a physical security key is one of the best methods available. The Smart Lock method described above makes hacking into your account fairly difficult in most situations, as the hacker needs to retrieve both your Google password and your physical phone and unlock your phone (unless it’s already unlocked).