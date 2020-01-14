You can now use iPhones as Google security keys for 2FA

Last year, Google announced that all Android 7+ devices can be used as two-factor authentication when signing in to Gmail, Drive, and other first-party services. All iPhones can now be used as a Google security key.

Nowadays, most people are increasingly familiar with 2FA via codes sent via SMS. However, this is generally considered unsafe and safer alternatives such as physical security keys that you connect to your phone or computer are recommended. A new solution is to use your phone’s hardware to check if you are registering.

With an update of the Google Smart Lock app on iOS this week, “you can now set your phone’s built-in security key.” According to a Googler today, the company uses the Secure Enclave on Apple’s A-Series chips. Touch ID, Face ID and other cryptographic data are stored, it was first introduced on the iPhone 5s, although that specific device no longer supports iOS 13.

Every time users enter a Google Account username and password, they are asked to open Smart Lock to confirm that login. There is also the option to cancel with “No, it’s not me.”

This only works when you sign in with Google Chrome, while Bluetooth must be turned on on both the desktop computer and the phone because the devices communicate the confirmation request and authentication locally.

This app was previously only used for allowing Bluetooth security keys on iOS and for generating one-off security codes. Google “has also updated the design of the app to make it easier to use” with version 1.6.

After installing the updated app, you will be prompted to select an account to “Set your phone’s built-in security key.” After confirming your password, you will be asked to confirm the device you are using.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zx41NUbZYoc [/ embed]