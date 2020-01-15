You can now use an iPhone as a security key for Google accounts

Image: Google

In April, Google announced that users could use the chips in their Android smartphones as the de facto security key for their Google accounts.

Starting this week, Google has extended this feature to iPhones.

Google users will register their iPhone as a two-factor (2FA) method for their Google accounts, similar to how they register hardware security keys.

The next time they log in to their Google accounts, the user enters his username and password and then turns on his iPhone’s Bluetooth connection, which verifies the login attempt, similar to a hardware security key.

According to a Google, to set up a piPone as a security key for a Google account, users need an iPhone with iOS 10 (released in September 2016) or later.

In addition, iPhone users must also install the Google Smart Lock app (v1.6 or higher), which was updated on Monday to support iPhones as a 2FA method.

A step-by-step tutorial on setting up your iPhone as a security key for your account is available in this Google support document.

Under the hood, an iPhone will be able to work as a security key because of Apple’s support for secure enclaves in its T1 chips, which came with Apple devices in the fall of 2016.

With the secure enclaves, the iPhone can calculate cryptographic operations in a secure environment, similar to how hardware security keys work.

Updates for Google’s advanced security program

With today’s expansion, Google is now allowing users to replace hardware security keys with their phones. This change will also lead to an adjustment of Google’s Advanced Protection Program (APP).

The APP is a program at Google for users with higher security risks than others – such as politicians, business people and journalists. These users can register for the Google APP and benefit from additional security features offered by Google at no extra cost.

Before creating Android and iPhone smartphones de facto security keys, Google users needed a separate hardware security key to log on to the program.

Now that Androids and iPhones can work as security keys, this is no longer necessary and users can only log in to the APP with their phones, making it easier for more users to log in, especially in countries and parts of the globa hardware security keys are not available everywhere.

The move is very welcome at Google. In a joint study with The Harris Poll, the two companies surveyed 500 high-risk users living in the US, including politicians and their staff, journalists, influencers, and business leaders. According to the results of the survey, it was clear that this category of users was confronted with more security risks than others and that they needed extra protection that they could get: