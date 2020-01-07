You can now use a Popsocket + wirelessly charge your iPhone

Loading...

Popsockets and PopGrips are integrated iPhone accessories for many people. You simply attach one to the back of your iPhone and you have a built-in handle that makes the device easier to hold. The biggest downside has always been the ability to use a Popsocket and wireless charging at the same time, but that will soon change.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

At CES in Las Vegas this week, Popsockets announced the new PopPower Home wireless charger. Basically, it’s a wireless charger with a hole in the middle to accommodate a PopGrip on the back of an iPhone. In addition to the Popsockets that come with it, the PopPower Home charger supports boxes up to 5 mm thick and works with any Qi-compatible device.

The Popsocket on the back of your iPhone is intended to slide into the hole in the middle of the PopPower charger. Unfortunately, the PopPower is limited to working only with standard handles, not with metal handles, the PopGrip Mirror and PopGrip Lips. Compatibility with secondary market popsockets also remains to be seen, but will likely vary depending on size and design.

In terms of charging speeds, the PopPower can deliver up to 15 watts of power, but you will still be limited by native iPhone support for wireless charging of just 7.5 watts. Due to Qi compatibility, you can also use PopPower to charge things like AirPods.

The PopPower Home is now available for $ 60, which is more expensive than many other wireless chargers on the market, but it’s also the only option for those who want to use Popsocket and wireless charging at the same time. Are you a Popsockets user waiting for wireless charging support? Let us know in the comments!

Read more news from the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 below:

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DPylPCW7RQ [/ integrated]