You can now unsubscribe from Apple subscription renewal emails

Apple added a new toggle at the top of the Subscriptions page for iPhone and iPad. By toggling the switch, users can choose not to receive email notifications each time a recurring in-app purchase is debited.

This is a small extension, but may be welcomed by Apple users with a lot of subscriptions.

The default behavior is that Apple sends you a notification every time you’re billed for a subscription.

For example, if you subscribe to Apple Arcade for $ 4.99 a month, you will receive an email receipt every month when you sign in for the first time. They remind you that you have been charged a fee for this period.

The number of repetitive emails increases rapidly when you purchase active subscriptions, especially those that are renewed weekly or monthly. If this gets too annoying, you can turn it off now.

Disable Apple subscription renewal notifications

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap your Apple ID account at the top of the page. Tap Subscriptions. Enable / disable receipt renewal confirmations.

The setting applies to active Apple subscriptions and third-party subscriptions that you purchased through in-app purchase.

Regardless of whether you enabled or disabled this setting, you can view a full transaction history on the Apple History Settings Purchase History screen.

