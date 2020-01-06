You can now take a Gavin & Stacey tour of Barry Island and here we are

Loading...

Ruth Jones and James Cordon absolutely delighted fans in 2019 when it was announced that they were working on a Christmas special Gavin & Stacey. The former gang, including Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman and Melanie Walters, came together for one time this festive season which drew a whopping 17.1 million viewers, and all the world is crossing its fingers for another season.

But if you’re a mega fan of the series and watching reruns isn’t enough, there is now a Gavin & Stacey tour of Barry Island for you to visit TV hotspots.

Virgin Experience Days kicked off the day, which includes stops at Stacey’s home, the games room, and the church where Neil was baptized. You can also visit the caravan where Nessa and Dave lived and Nessa’s workplace.

There’s also a quiz involved, so it might be worth watching all the episodes once more so you can win the title of Gavin & Stacey’s biggest fan.

The experience lasts three hours, includes a guide and discounts to be used on the waterfront. In addition, you get your own gift box.

So how much will this excellent tour make you back off? It is £ 60 for two people and the voucher is valid for 12 months after purchase. They operate on Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. from February to October and at 1:30 p.m. on Friday in August.

It has received rave reviews online and has proven to be so popular that it is recommended that you reserve your seat at least four weeks in advance.

Looks brilliant, to be honest.