You can now stream the best shows on Disney +

Last updated: December 23rd

Sure, Disney + has an exciting list of Marvel spin-off series coming to the streaming platform in the next few years, but you shouldn't be sleeping in the shows available right now. From Jon Favreaus's highly anticipated Star Wars spin-off to the entire The Simpsons catalog to some vintage animated series, there are loads of shows worth watching while we wait for this Loki solo series.

Here are the best TV shows you can currently stream on Disney +.

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian

1 season, 8 episodes

Jon Favreau leads this Star Wars spin-off, which is described as Space Western and takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. The empire has fallen, the first order has yet to be created, so the galaxy is a lawless place where a bounty hunter can wreak havoc and set his own rules. This is exactly what Pedro Pascal's Mandalorians seem to do. This series has been kept top secret, so the plot here is a bit puzzling, but the teasing that we got looks promising. The only downside: Disney has decided to use a weekly release format for its original slate. This means that you cannot toast this slate the way you probably want it to.

FOX

The simpsons

30 seasons, 662 episodes | IMDb: 8.7 / 10

One show you don't have to wait for weekly episodes is "The Simpsons", which hits the Disney streaming platform on November 12 when the service starts. Disney bought Fox earlier this year, which means they are the new overlords of Springfield. It also means fans have a new venue where they can relive all the exploits of Homer, Bart, Lisa, and the rest of the family. The show's 30 seasons can currently be streamed. Newer seasons and episodes are still broadcast on Hulu.

Disney

High School Musical The Series

1 season, 10 episodes

This new series (which has its first episode on the Disney Channel and ABC premiere) literally answers the question nobody asked: "What would happen if you mix high school musical with The Office?" Well, it looks like you're getting a sensational teen drama with a fresh take on a popular millennial music series. The show takes place in the fictional East High, where the original film was shot, and follows the students who play the first reproduction of a musical based on high school musical in a played format. It's all very meta and surprisingly catchy.

Lucasfilm

Star Wars The Clone Wars

5 season, 108 episodes | IMDb: 8.1 / 10

The animated world of Star Wars may not be for everyone, but it's one of the best ways that Disney could extend the life of George Lucas' franchise future. Of course, you will also have a good time without the Easter egg hunt. Not only is this series great animated with some of the most realistic 3-D effects we've ever seen, it also fills the gaps between the prequel films so that we can take a look at Anakin's journey to the dark side and how to get closer to The War between the Republic and the separatists had far-reaching effects.

Disney

The world after Jeff Goldblum

1 season, 6 episodes

Jeff Goldblum has curated a new persona in recent years. He has become the crazy uncle of the internet, a star who can benefit from the nostalgia of past work and can turn this currency into more modern roles. Disney knows the attractiveness of Goldblum, which is why it is a matter of freshening up the charisma and sympathy of the actor with these documentaries, whose basic premise is: "Let Jeff Goldblum be fascinated by normal shit." just quirky enough to be a hit. Or at least an endless source of memes.

ABC

In people

1 season, 8 episodes | IMDb: 5.10

This show was canceled by ABC before the end of season one, mostly because it was all sorts of bad. Bad wigs, bad special effects, all bad. Aside from that, it has a pretty impressive cast and evil villain in Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon. We wouldn't subscribe to this show alone, but if you've already made all of the Marvel films on Disney +, you're welcome to criticize this spin-off.

Disney

Encore!

1 season, 12 episodes

Four words: reunions. Musicals. Kristen. Bell jar. That's all you really need to know about this new reality series, hosted by The Good Place Star, who organizes a reunion of geeks and commissions them to restore their high school musical years after their first appearance together. It's heartwarming, full of great songs and dance numbers, and of course there's a drama.

Disney

DuckTales

4 seasons, 101 episodes | IMDb: 8.1 / 10

Look, if the thought of tying up all 101 episodes of this classic afternoon cartoon about a trotting treasure hunt billionaire, Scrooge McDuck, and his nephews doesn't fill you with warm, blurry nostalgia, you're probably not grown up in the 90s, and We are sorry for you. We'll see each other in Duckburg.

Getty Image

Boy meets world

7 seasons, 158 episodes | IMDb: 8.1 / 10

Yes, the sequel to this popular coming-of-age series is also available from Disney +, but nothing beats the original. Boy Meets World followed the exploits of Cory Matthews, his siblings and best friends as they went through school, nurturing and growing up while pursuing Cory's sophisticated theories about life. It's good, healthy fun, wishing we had teachers as cool as George Feeny.

Disney

recess

6 seasons, 129 episodes | IMDb: 7.9 / 10

Another great animated children's show is this late 90s series about a group of primary school friends who defy authority and create chaos in the playground. While adults set the rules during class, the short break from class has its own hierarchy. Basically, there are laws that need to be respected regarding breaks, and this show proves it.

