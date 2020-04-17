You can now hide the songs you don’t want to hear in Spotify playlists

[Photo via Unsplash / Zarak Khan]

Spotify subscribers who like to listen to pre-made playlists now get a more personal twist on it as the company makes a very useful feature available.

The streaming service now allows premium users to hide songs they don’t want to hear from playlists so they don’t have to hear them.

According to The Verge, users can remove the songs from Spotify’s huge collection of playlists that they don’t want to hear in person.

Clicking on a pre-made playlist curated by Spotify staff is by far the easiest way to get a mix up and running quickly, but sometimes a song comes up that you just can’t hear. That problem is now being eliminated.

Both iOS and Android users have the feature available. They just need to go to the ‘context menu’ of a particular song and click on ‘hide song’. Of course, if you change your mind later, you can make it visible.

The new feature is a pretty minor change, but every bit of smoother functionality is important with Spotify. The streaming service’s main source of income is subscribers to advertisers who follow closely. If small features like these are the selling point for someone choosing between Spotify or another service, it’s not a bad decision on their part to focus on things like this.

They have implemented several new features and have been testing new ways to reach fans for a while.

In January, they unveiled a new boost for selected artists who put their vertical videos to good use.

Artists with Canvas videos can share them directly to their Instagram stories to reach fans in new ways. While artists could easily add their new songs to their Instagram stories with a few simple clicks, they were now able to transfer their vertical videos as well.

Fans who see the Canvas stories on Instagram also don’t count towards the total views to skew the stats.

Spotify claims that Canvas helps increase the number of artists by 200 percent. They also say it helps improve overall streams, saves, and artist profile visits.

What do you think of the new Spotify feature? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

