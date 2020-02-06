You can now disable Autoplay on Netflix. Here’s how.

If you watch a lot of Netflix, you’ve certainly noticed that when you browse the streaming service home page and browse through the different options, if you stop for a specific title for longer than a second, it automatically starts playing the movie preview or show. Occasionally that can be useful, but more often it is just loud, distracting and frustrating. And for a long time you couldn’t turn it off.

Fortunately, Netflix has now made previewing of autoplay optional for users. If you want to disable autoplay previews for your own account, here are the steps to follow:

Log in to Netflix from a web browser. Select Manage Profiles from the menu. Select the profile that you want to update. Enable or disable the automatic preview playback option while browsing all devices.

I just did it myself; it is very easy if you follow the instructions. The screen you need looks like this:

(I love my profile photo of Okja Jake Gyllenhaal and I will literally never change this.)

As you can see, this is also the page that you must visit if you want to automatically turn off TV episodes. In other words, you’re watching your ninth installment of Nailed It! in a row, and as soon as the credits appear on the screen, the tenth episode starts playing, even before the credits are completed – unless you disable this feature. You can see it checked above. Click on it and you must start each individual episode manually.

Both functions are very useful; in particular the examples of automatic play. I wanted to get rid of it for a long time. And I just did that.

Gallery – The best shows on Netflix that you are not yet viewing:

.