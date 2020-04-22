You can imagine wearing these crazy clothes from the Harajuku region of Japan

Harajuku is a neighborhood in Japan where everything goes … in terms of fashion, at least! From the absolute Kawaii to the eternal Gothic nature, there is nothing that people have not seen on these streets. Japan’s most creative have turned fashion into something interactive and unique, using Harajuku as a place to showcase their best work. Now, visitors will not only see the occasional cosplay – they will also be able to escape the most interesting fashion of Japan.

While many of these garments are practical works of art, this does not mean that everyone is brave enough to wear them in public. Harajuku fashion gurus have both our respect and their support, especially when it comes to showing off some of those outrageous looks.

12 Kawaii style has no rules

She’s cute, she’s fun and she’s completely daring. In short, this is Kawaii! By definition, it is anything that can be considered married, with some fun pastels or bright colors. While color is the bulk of existence for some, Harajuku – and much of Japan – thrives on this unique style and it’s something you won I can’t find anywhere else.

11 This is an interesting shot with a slim suit

Sometimes, fashion just has to break the rules. If that means wearing a suit in a way that wasn’t originally intended, then why not do it? On the one hand, this suit gives us seriously creepy atmospheres … But on the other hand, it’s really very unique and interesting to see.

10 Lolita dresses never go out of style, not even lace

Lolita dresses are probably one of the most popular choices when it comes to the Harajuku region of Japan. The Lolita style has been handed down from generation to generation and has some historical significance in its Victorian roots. Not to mention, these dresses are flattering and fun for everyone.

9 Just when we thought we knew which platforms were …

There are platforms and then there are skyscrapers that are then connected to shoes. That would definitely be the last! While most people can’t imagine walking with an extra foot, this is not uncommon in Harajuku. If nothing else, it’s actually quite common.

8 This is the #SquadUp definition

There is no better feeling than when you leave home to meet your friends and you all wear clothes that are just as wonderful. This is a common thing in Harajuku, where teens can express themselves and share this wonderful flame with their friends. The best piece; Clothes do not fit!

7 school clothes don’t have to be boring when there are Kawaii Crocs

Normally, most people would say crocs should be illegal, especially with pleated skirts. In Japan, they make it work and do it with the cutest designs ever made. From strawberries to unicorn colors, crocs are now a bold (and comfortable) statement.

6 When someone says “Full make-up face”, this is usually not what they mean

In traditional Japan, Geishas were known to wear full make-up similar to this one. At Harajuku, this gothic twist on a full makeup face is inventive and Avant-garde. With a bit of gothic twisting and some red and black contrast thrown in, these two make a pretty bold statement.

5 Just giving Rainbow Brite a run for her money

These clothes could almost be inspired by Lisa Frank and chances are people live for it. The color combination here is color and there is nothing wrong with that. Combined with some stylish sneakers, large sweatshirts and the craziest – and coolest – free makeup, this is sure to turn your head.

4 Goth Power Force, Gather!

If you’ve been to a group of people wearing it on the street, you probably won’t know if it was for a band photo or just for fun. But in fact, it’s for fashion! Many companies specialize in gothic or dark clothing and it has not only become a trend, but a way of life, especially in Harajuku. Some even say that goth and other styles have replaced Harajuku’s quintessence.

3 Even pirates have a place in Harajuku

Have you ever thought that you would have a real pirate? Although this is an upgrade from what you will see in Pirates of the Caribbean, it is completely cool. Pirate style clothes are great in Japan when combined with lolita-style dresses, lace-up boots and headbands … An optional eye patch.

2 There is not much makeup, take a walk on the wild side

Or maybe an alternative route is more of a way to go? Alternative hairstyles and makeup are becoming more and more popular, as more and more people are getting into wigs and unusually colored hair. Combine it with some impressive skills and you have a wearable work of art.

1 Tokyo Fashion Week is a good piece

This photo, taken during Japan Fashion Week, shows just how different and unique fashion can be. Nothing is out of bounds – from patterns to shapes, colors to neutrals, there are no rules about coupling. Every person in this photo wears a different style and that makes Harajuku so amazing.

