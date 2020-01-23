You can eat healthily in 2020 with little work but big rewards

I want to eat healthier here in 2020 and lose a few pounds. The part that is hardest for me is at lunchtime. I don’t have much time I don’t want to spend a lot of money. But I want a good meal.

Here the food “fresh” really showed up to help me. It is a company that sends you freshly prepared dishes. You only need to heat them in the microwave for about 3 minutes. They are wonderful with just enough food to fill them. The variety is also wonderful.

Last week I ate the following:

Chicken livorna

Steak peppercorn

Cod cakes

Creamy cashew and coconut vegetables

Beef & Vegetable Meatballs

Creamy risotto with beets and chicken

There are around 30 different meals to choose from each week. They are changed frequently so that you have a large selection. You can order every week … or skip as many as you like. It’s perfect because the cost is pretty decent. You can choose between 4, 6, 9 or 12 meals a week. They cost about $ 9.99 per meal.

The best thing is that they are healthy. You can choose meals that are low in calories, low in carbohydrates, high in protein, low in fat and even low in sodium. This is one of the most comfortable and tasty lunches I could find. They are delivered to your home in well-frozen packaging. If you want, you can recycle a lot of materials.

The best thing is, if you want to order, you can use this discount code to save yourself $ 40. So if you’re looking for great dishes with minimal effort, check out Freshly. It can help your health goals for 2020.