You can discover how alternative your Spotify listening habits are

Spotify Users love to see the streaming service’s statistics on their music listening habits and now you can discover how alternative they think your music taste is.

An online tool called Obscurify analyzes how obscure your music choices are with exact percentages to prove it.

The site divides your music taste based on how popular songs are from your daily listening habits.

It also breaks things down by genres that list the top 10 you listen to most often and also make suggestions based on that.

The tool provides you most popular artists and the atmosphere of your listening habits. The atmosphere section is particularly interesting because they can tell how happy, energetic, sad or danceable songs are, among other feelings conveyed by songs.

Once you are logged in and the site checks your Spotify selections, you will get an ‘obscurity rating’ with a percentage. It also gives you a score and compares it with global numbers.

You can log in to find out what Obscurify thinks of your music taste and where you rank compared to other users here.

In an effort to help musicians keep going coronavirus pandemic, the streaming service allows fans to donate directly to their favorite artists and charities through the site.

The Artist Fundraising Pick schedule, which starts today, allows listeners to donate through CashApp GoFundMe and PayPal. Musicians and their crew receive all the donated money.

To participate, musicians can add an Artist Fundraising Pick badge to their Spotify profiles. The badge appears next to the existing Artist’s Pick section.

Spotify also reveals in a new blog post why they decided to launch this.

“We felt that we could uniquely help by providing Spotify’s global reach to artists who are raising money in this challenging time,” the report said. “To help them spread the news to fans, many of whom visit them on Spotify every day. And we’re really inspired by fans who want to help the artists they love and who have made direct donations. “

Artists can also choose to lead fans to a range of charities involved in Spotify’s ongoing COVID-19 Music Relief Project launched in March. Some of the charities involved include Help Musicians (U.K.), MusiCares (U.S.), and PRS Foundation (U.K.). The company links donations up to a total of $ 10 million. You can view the full list of participating charities here.

