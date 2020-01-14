You can crash into an Igloo in Canada for only $ 15 a night

Despite a population of nearly 40 million friendly and accommodating souls, Canada is a pretty cold country, known to have winter temperatures below minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reinforcing that stereotype is one entry in the Airbnb index, an igloo in a backyard in the city of Calgary.

Snow & ice symbol

pitara

Iglos were first made centuries ago by the Inuit as a means for hunters to survive brutal winters. Now, with the exception of winter festivals outside, Igloos has been a rarity in Canada for decades. But a snow and ice symbol that the rest of the world sees as symbolic of the harshness of Canadian winters is a difficult image to shake.

However, do not expect the amenities of cable TV, WiFi or even furniture in this home-made dome of about three meters high. It’s pretty bare there, although you have to bring a tarp, sleeping bag and pillows before you settle down for $ 15 a night.

Some facilities

Fiveprime

There is free parking, a nearby fire pit with free firewood, but little else. And because the residents in the nearby house would probably not appreciate yellow snow on the property, guests may use the bathroom and kitchen indoors.

“The purpose of placing the igloo on Airbnb is to share the experience of winter camping that we as a family enjoy,” reads this unusual online post. “You can experience it without being stuck inland for the first time and if you don’t like it, you can go back to the security and warmth of your home.”

Cold forecast

Calgary tourism

However, don’t expect much of January. Calgary, as well as various communities in the province of Alberta, expect temperatures to fall below minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meteorologists say that if the prediction is correct, some parts of Alberta may be the coldest areas on earth.

