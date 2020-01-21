PROVO – He runs with hunched shoulders, as if he had a piano on his back. Maybe he should play on the offensive line of football coach Kalani Sitake.

Kolby Lee doesn’t really sound like the BYU basketball player – he’s more a workhorse than a thoroughbred – but he gets the job done, so much so that the 6’9 ” and 240 ” sophomore Pounds admirably fulfilled the role of fellow home players, Yoeli Childs and Gavin Baxter, missed all or most of the 2019-2020 season.

“I guess I did good things, but there is always room for improvement,” said Lee the previous week, the day before, he scored a career high of 21 out of 8 of 8 BYU 93-70’s win over San Diego.

Yes, former Gatorade Boys basketball player of the year at Rocky Mountain High in Meridian, Idaho is also an understatement. Without his somewhat surprising contributions this season, the Cougars would not be 14-6 in the general standings and tied for second in the West Coast Conference race with a 3-2 record after the disheartening 92- 69 Saturday against Gonzaga No. 1 (now No. 2).

“It has been incredible, if not spectacular, at times,” said head coach Mark Pope, who saw it happen, even if no one else did.

When Pope announced over the summer that Lee would “shock the world” this season, many who watched Idahoan play sparingly in 2018-2019 averaged just 1.4 points and rebounded. like just more hyperbole of all time. – the eloquent pope.

But the guys’ teammates refer to “Big Idaho” or “Big Kolb” or “Big Potato” or the “Quickie Monster” was up to the bill. He averaged 8.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game before 8 p.m. Thursday. MST game to the surprising Pacific (3-2, 15-6), who is tied for second in the WCC with the Cougars, San Francisco and Saint Mary’s.

These first three nicknames are obvious, but the fourth one needs an explanation because “no one really understands it,” said Lee, thanking assistant coach Chris Burgess for developing the technique.

“Often in matches, you will see me pull that quick blow,” he continued. “It’s called a rapids. They call me Quickie Monster because I get a lot out of it, and it’s really fast, and I’m a monster because I get good at it. “

Lee shoots 63.7 on the field, an impressive number reinforced by the perfect exit against the Toreros. That tied him for the third most hits in a single game in BYU history.

He had shown his ability against a quality competition at the Maui Invitational, going 6 out of 7 against UCLA, 6 out of 8 against Kansas and 5 out of 5 against Virginia Tech.

He was 4 of 4 in the 87-84 defeat at SMC and 4 of 6 last Saturday against the Zags (20-1), beaten once, pushing his strike percentage in conference games to 74.2, the best of the league.

“Rapid fire saves time, energy and effort,” said Lee. “I have a good touch for a great man. … You can ask Yoeli. He’s going really crazy (in training) because I’m riding fast and he can’t block him. “

He is also a decent outside shooter for a tall man, having made 5 of 10 3-point attempts.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” said teammate and colleague Idahoan Connor Harding. “It has always had a nice touch around the rim. It looks like he just threw it up there, but it seems to go every time. “

Lee said he used to do what a lot of pole players do when they put the ball down – try to dribble and set foot before climbing. Then Burgess, the former Duke and former academic of Utah, came with the Pope of Utah Valley and showed him a better way.

“Coach Burgess has helped my game in many ways,” said Lee. “I just changed it for the better. We work on rapids every day, just taking the ball out of my hands. I am no longer just a big murderer with a soft touch. I am becoming a more complete internal player. “

The pope even went so far as to compare him to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic – he is not a jumper or overly athletic, but he thrives in other areas.

“He’s ready to stay in the wheelhouse for what makes him good,” said Pope. “Most players are so eager to get out of the space where they look really good, that they spend a lot of time looking really bad.”

Lee takes a different approach, an approach as different as his top-down approach.

“He’s not going to shoot the entire match three times and he’s not going to dunk on the guys and he’s not going to run into people,” said Pope. “He’s going to keep shooting fast for the rest of his career and make a lot of money, and all the girls are going to love him because he’s just staying in his wheelhouse, right? That’s all he does and it makes him a real success. “

And the owner of some really cool nicknames.

BYU tall man Kolby Lee

• Six-foot-9, 240 pound sophomore averages 8.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game

• Scored a career high of 21 points on 8 of 8 shots in a 93-70 win over San Diego

• Was the 2017 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year at Rocky Mountain High in Meridian, Idaho

• On average 16.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game during his last year of high school