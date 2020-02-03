You can buy a version of Shakira’s sexy Super Bowl 2020 outfit for $ 4K

The perfect look to wear anytime and anywhere?

A limited-edition version of the red-hot crop-top and skirt combo that Shakira wore on stage during her Super Bowl 2020 show during the halftime show is now for sale.

Made by Peter Dundas, the same designer who whipped up the 43-year-old singer’s half-hour showoutfits, the “Josephine” set has the same lipstick red shade as Shakira’s look, and has an Art Deco crystal design on tulle along with a beaded hemline on it the skirt.

But channeling the style of the “She Wolf” singer is not cheap: the set with skirt and skirt, which is also available in white, costs you $ 3,960.

The similar Dundas stage ensemble from Shakira consisted of a specially trimmed bustier with criss-cross straps, a removable corset and a fringed skirt. According to the label, it was decorated with nearly 2 million red Swarovski crystals.

Shakira performs during the Halftime Show of Super Bowl 2020.FilmMagic

“The appearance was inspired by Shakira herself and her music,” said Peter Dundas in a press release. “Dundas World is going to make you feel your best because you look your best.”

“Onstage Shak is like a musical force field; an amazon warrior goddess, “he continued. “I wanted to show her strength, her raw sexuality, her physical, almost athletic dance performance and synchronize with our brand codes such as the trimmed bustier, the embellishments and fringes tailored to Shakira and her show [s] that symbolize fire, and animal passion. “

