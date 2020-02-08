You can build your own Ferrari F8 Tributo brick by brick for just $ 20

The Ferrari F8 Tributo is outside the price range for most of us, but anyone can buy the next best for $ 20. a Lego Speed ​​Champions model of the F8 Tributo.

The Ferrari F8 Tributo from Lego consists of 275 individual parts and is just over 2.54 cm tall, 12.7 cm long and 7.62 cm wide. Interestingly, the Lego website also states the height as “over” 4 cm and the length as “over” 15 cm. Therefore, we are not sure whether we should give the dimensions in inches or centimeters. In any case, the model is not very big.

The complete building instructions are available online in a 70-page PDF file.

It’s been about eleven months since the Ferrari F8 Tributo premiered at the Geneva Motor Show last year. The car was advertised as a new car, but uses the same base platform as the 458 Italia and 488 GTB, and also has a 3.9-liter V8 with two turbochargers and an output of 710 hp and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) that are practically identical to what the 488 Pista is used for.

According to Ferrari, his latest medium-powered V8 super sports car (without the SF90 Stradale) will be 100 km / h in just 2.9 seconds, overtake 200 km / h in 7.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 340 km / h.

In the U.S., buying a brand new Ferrari F8 Tributo will throw buyers back at least $ 293,480. This is a huge amount of money and far more than most of us can afford. But for just $ 20, this Lego model is the second best.

