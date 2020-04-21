You better call Saul Season 5, Episode 10 and how it sets up Season 6

That face, that expression, slipped over Jimmy’s face as Kim reveals that his brainstorming was a key moment in Better Call Saul’s fifth final. The last part of the current season did not boast of a cheap death or a final climax. Why kill characters who have mastered it brilliantly and nurtured it through the ages? Why turn off the heat when you can lift it up and tighten the lid of the pressure cooker securely?

The fifth season offered not so much resolutions as it raised the stakes for virtually every character – but at the heart of it were simple scenes involving an affection for truffle salt and late-night cheeseburgers, a game, and Kim pulled it all the way in. .

Fans’ love for Kim has deepened throughout the season – he seems to be one of the few decent souls in Albuquerque. Well, until his bombshell brainstormed in the finals of the season, his bubbling rage against the corporate machine began to plague a tangible plan to oust Howard Hamlin, who now appears to be actually trying to do the right thing in season five.

Yes, Kim is doing badly.

We don’t see yet how much he will introduce a new plan to level Howard’s career in favor of him, Jimmy, and the countless potential clients they can help with starting a new business with current money, but that’s the beauty where Better Call Saul has left. Fans ’imaginations are now sci-fi, taking advantage of what this darker Kim can achieve.

AMC

His crusade highlighted the firm opposition to corporate bullying to help Mr. Acker in a covert manner against Mesa Verde already this season, but no one saw the depth of his hatred and how far he was going to conquer the big cheeses.

Jimmy has always tried to unite big shots, skeptics, snotty top dogs one by one and has always been defeated by outmanoeing and overtaking them, but Kim’s sights are firmly set on destroying them.

The look Jimmy gives Kim at the beginning is a frightened man, as if he were looking at a monster he had made. His influence on Kim has been subtle but relentless until Kim sees his own change. But Jimmy can.

He has been shaken since the desert, his attention to the house and the life within the rules has never been sharper, but it is too late. Kim’s brain is whining and the sixth season shows it working.

However, Jimmy and Kim are operating under the wrong security veil. In his view, Lalo Salamanca is dead. These are no longer the worrying open ends of the cartel. In the eyes of a couple at least.

Of course, we know that Lalo freed himself from the assassination attempt on Gusi’s “best men.” Given their presence at Lalo’s home in Mexico, you would be forgiven for questioning the training given, which made these boys Gusi’s most reliable striking team, but in either case, Lalo is free and ready to riot.

He is ready to cast a charm that has made him a truly outstanding character. For all our wickedness, let’s be honest, we got him all sorts of times to wriggle out of the attack …

Although Lalo is painted as the closest thing to the real villain in the series, he has so far enjoyed a rather modest relationship with the main characters of Better Call Saul, maintaining working relationships with most of them and working horribly with Jimmy and Nacho. to achieve its objectives. Not anymore.

Lalo knows that Nacho opened the gate (more on our doomed friend Ignacio soon…), the red fog has already begun to descend when it is agreed, but in addition to a simple mission of revenge against Nacho, Lalo faces a huge conflict. He brought Gusi’s wolf to the chicken coop, he took Gusi’s husband Don Eladio himself…

AMC

The sixth season could place Lalo’s own faction. The cartel may have imitated him, he may have been alone, but what is certain is that the deceptive Salamanca does not trust anyone and has firmly established his place as the definite antagonist of his final assimilation.

One last word about Nacho: I really thought he was going to get hurt. His conversation with Don Eladi, his own forging tea and his choice choices, seems to be something the cartel can offer compared to being caught as Gussi’s workhorse in the gun’s father’s head.

In Mike’s conversation with Gus, there have been clues that Nacho should be released, or at least the pressure on him should be eased in vain. The opening of the gate put an end to hopes of attacking Nacho’s enemy, making a permanent shift to the cartel side of the war, and now his case is vengeful Lalo. Rather you than me, Nacho, my friend.

In “Something Unforgivable”, we have an ending that doesn’t extinguish the flames, but unscrew the cap on the fuel barrel next to the fire. Breaking Bad raised the tension considerably with each season, with stakes rising higher before some of the most explosive scenes in TV drama history rounded off.

For a better call, Saul is following the same familiar path. When it comes to landing, we have witnessed another masterpiece by Vince Gilligan.

Better Call Saul is now streaming on Netflix – see what else is with us TV schedule