You are probably not turning fast enough

If you are driving on a circuit day or competing against other drivers on a race simulator and you realize that you are considerably slower than the other people who control the exact same equipment, I have bad news: you don’t take turns fast enough.

Taking a turn seems a fairly simple maneuver, but as we learn today from driving instructor Scott Mansell at Driver61, this is the biggest problem that affects the lap times of the driver. If you want to go faster, you have better turns.

Mansell outlines the components of this problem:

If you drop the ball when it comes to turns, the problem manifests itself in various ways. If you brake the wheel too often or let the wheel jerk when entering a corner, the weight distribution of the car is completely switched off and it feels super stable, which is not good for the confidence that is needed to go fast. Instead of a smooth turn, you play around with tons of different inputs, and everything feels very bad indeed.

That is step one. It is a relatively basic physics: you want to eliminate all possible variables. No brake modulation, no fluctuating grip. When you have mastered this technique, you don’t even want to go fast! Take it easy, go slowly and understand what it feels like to go well in and out of a turn.

Only then can you continue with Mansell’s other tips, such as deliberately setting incremental goals for improvement by using the same brake reference point, by looking around a corner to prepare for the approaching track and avoiding oversteer or understeer. But you can only start tackling those next steps if you have mastered the first one; you can’t spell words until you learn your ABC.

One of the biggest things that helps me when I have trouble on a circuit day is relaxation. It sounds crazy, but I am a very nervous driver, even when I put laps on a simulator, and if you are riddled with fear, you are not functioning at your best.

An article in the Universal Journal of Psychology mentions some of the problems: fear causes your brain to handle tons of false threats that have nothing to do with the factual information of the situation, it causes your muscles to become tensed, limiting the range of movement and response, and it distorts your perception of performance. In short, you exclude the large, broad world around you and instead panic about a very narrow perception – all things that are the direct antithesis to good driving! Confidence in yourself and your car is crucial for a faster turn, but sometimes you also have to remember that the best thing you can do before you fasten your helmet is.

