You are going to see the Hella Mega tour somehow

[Photos via Green Day / Pamela Littky, Fall out Boy, Weezer]

Fans are eagerly waiting for further news Green day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer“S Hella Mega Tour and while some shows are postponed, the tour may continue in other ways.

In a new interview with Pete Wentz, Alt Press correspondent One at Gunz gets an answer about the status and although no one really knows how the tour will go it still takes place.

Earlier this week, Wents had an interview with NME explaining that what everyone knows about the status of the tour is exactly what he knows now.

“Now it seems like we are circling to land,” he reveals. “Nobody knows anything and it is difficult because we really want to do this tour.”

In the new interview, Gunz asks if the Hella Mega Tour is still out of everyone’s control and what Wentz has to say about it.

“Here’s the truth that no one in any of the bands has more information than anyone on the internet. It’s all speculative the same way it’s speculative about, this will open up or these sports start now.”

From there he explains how difficult it is to arrange three bands of their size for such a big tour and what it still means to them all in the end.

“This tour was really one, it was a lot to get it to the bands in general. It was a lot and it was a big undertaking and it really took everyone who wanted to do the tour so it’s not one of these tours you go to, huh, we’ve done this tour before. It’s not that big of a deal if we don’t do it, whatever, because we’ve already done it three times. This is a tour that is probably a once in a lifetime for the three bands doing it in the perspective of how big it will be and from the perspective of getting all the pieces working together because it’s a lot. “

Then Wentz gives a new glimpse of hope that even if the tour now sees some delay, it will still somehow happen.

“I would say that this tour may not be exactly when or when it should happen or how it should happen, but the tour will take place.”

Whether that means they’re just waiting to reschedule the dates when shows are possible to host or if it’s going to be some sort of virtual event or something else, at least we know it’s still going on.

You can watch the clip below. The full interview is also available here and can be streamed Spotify.

You can find all information about the Hella Mega Tour here. The full list of planned dates is below.

Dates:

13/06 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena * POSTPONED *

14/06 – Groningen, NL @ Tadspark * POSTPONED *

17/06 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis * POSTPONED *

06 / 19-20 – Hradec Králové, CZ @ Rock For People 2020 * POSTPONED *

06/21 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium * POSTPONED *

06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

06/26 – London, UK @ London Stadium

06/27 – Huddersfield, UK @ The John Smith’s Stadium

29/06 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

July 17 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

July 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

7/24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

July 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

28/07 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

July 31 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

1/8 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

5/8 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

08/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/16 – HERSHEY, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

August 21 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

Aug 24, Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

08/27 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

11/08 – Perth, WA @ HBF Park

11/11 – Melbourne, VIC @ Marvel Stadium

14/11 – Sydney, NSW @ Bankwest Stadium

17/11 – Brisbane, QLD @ Suncorp Stadium

20/11 – Dunedin, OTA @ Forsyth Barr Stadium

22-11 – Auckland, Auckland @ MT Smart Stadium

How do you think the Hella Mega tour is going to take place? Let us know your theories in the comments below.

Evan Konrad