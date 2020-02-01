“You are completely wrong:” Arizona driver who has been cited for traveling in HOV job with Skeletor

PHOENIX – This is a good time to determine a basic rule: you can go on the HOV track if another person is sitting in the passenger seat.

No fashion model. No recess. No body in the back.

And as the Arizona officers confirmed Thursday, January 30, a skeleton won’t do much good either.

A 62-year-old driver was cited for both HOV and window tint violations, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

“Do you think you can use the HOV job with a Skeletor shotgun? You are completely wrong. “Tweette the department.

Skeletor, a fictional character from the ‘Masters of the Universe’ media franchise, is just as scary as it sounds. The Arizona version was a bit more relaxed, wearing a fish hat and wearing a cooler on his lap.

But still not good enough for those HOV privileges.

