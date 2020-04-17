Yorkie stole dentures and a viral hit score as similar to Liverlpool boss Jurgen Klopp – The Scottish Sun

A DOG grinned at its owner – after stealing his fake teeth.

Ben Campbell bought big gnashers to laugh at the lockdown.

Thomas has a striking resemblance to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp when he was filmed with stolen gnashers. Credit: Splitpics.uk

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp Credit: AFP or licensor

But his naughty Yorkshire Terrier, Thomas, managed to steal them from the table before holding them firmly in his mouth properly.

Psychologist Ben, from Hazel Park, Michigan, then filmed Thomas, who looked like Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

After uploading the video, a psychologist from Michigan, USA, wrote on Facebook: “I have some giant dentures for some quarantine assistance and, Thomas stole it from the table.

In the footage, Thomas can be seen with giant teeth sticking out of his mouth when he is found by his owner.

Since then it has had more than 500,000 views online. Ben said, “Looks like Thomas is a virus! I mean … he went viral! “

