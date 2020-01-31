Yooka-Laylee and the impossible hiding place get a new demo on all platforms, patch notes in detail

The developers of Playtonic Games have announced on Twitter that their recently released title Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Liar will receive a new demo for all platforms!

If you are concerned with the question of whether you have adopted the title of the sequel or not, this demo can steer you in one direction. The demo shows a number of the game’s greatest achievements, including terrain transformation challenges, a few tonics to try, and a look at the impossible liar himself! In addition to the new demo, the developers announced the latest update for the game.

Here is the official tweet from developer Playtonic:

Demo features

A selection of lively and exciting 2D levels.

A terrain-transforming “Pagie Challenge”.

A change of state! Chuck a frostberry on a plain and turn it into a winter wonderland.

A few tonics to try. Give Yooka a massive head.

The Impossible Lair itself! Are you ready for the ultimate platform challenge?

Saved state! The progress of the demo continues with the purchase of the game.

You can pick up the demo Nintendo Switch. Playstation 4. Xbox One and steam, Just go to the appropriate store to download it.

If you already own the recently released title, be sure to check out the new patch notes for the game. The new update brings a lot of great changes and fixes. So if you want to see how the game has improved, check out the following patch notes:

Adhesive notes

amendments

Notice boards for billboards have been added to the tutorial and capital causeway levels.

Troubleshooting

General

Fixed a V-Sync issue that changed the behavior of some physical objects.

Removed jitter from some 2D objects in 2D planes

Multiple localization fixes

SFX for Quack Bomb Explosion & Gun Senior Death Explosion no longer ignores the volume settings in the pause menu. BOOM.

Fixed an issue where some players failed to achieve the required criteria.

Yooka-Laylee

The player is no longer compensated when entering through a door

Stops on the left / right of the control stick when inserted.

The player is no longer compensated when entering through a door Stops on the left / right of the control stick when inserted. Fixed an issue where Steve Mayles was not gaining an additional 0.00001 cm

Fixed an issue where some TWIT coins would not show up as collected after passing a checkmate when dying.

Impossible hiding place

Section 1 – A saw blade was repaired after it was found that part of the saw blade was not being cut properly in Yooka’s flesh. · Section 2 – The player is no longer immediately killed at the top of the winding rope surrounded by propeller minions.

Section 2 – It is no longer possible to lose two bees at one of the drop points in the second 2D plane.

Section 3 – The player can no longer get stuck between two chainsaw objects under the first Gun Senior.

Section 3 – The player can no longer force himself between the chainsaw risks and get stuck at the beginning of the section.

Section 3 – Players can no longer get stuck if they roll a low section after a buddy slam.

Section 4 – It is no longer possible to damage Capital B’s Hivemind after it bounces off his head

The game will no longer crash if you have completed the game “Impossible Lair” several times in the same session

About world

About world

– Late Mountains – No more possibility for the box behind the cracks

Blocks to clip and become through the wall at the end of the wind volume

inaccessible.

– Late Mountains – No more possibility for the box behind the cracks Blocks to clip and become through the wall at the end of the wind volume inaccessible. Overworld – The moving box next to a paywall can no longer get stuck in the air after being pushed over the ledge

Overworld – The player’s movement will no longer be interrupted when interacting with a circuit in the pumping system room

Overworld – Player movement can no longer be interrupted when you interact with the moving pipes in the desert.

Overworld – A moving box on the edge to the right of Pumping Plant can no longer get stuck when you slide it on the fan

About world

– It is no longer possible to cross borders (please send Vendi help)

forces me to write patch notes)

blocked by fisherman Blamphibian

– It is no longer possible to cross borders (please send Vendi help) forces me to write patch notes) blocked by fisherman Blamphibian Overworld – The player can no longer use the bounce bloom in Rampo’s Cave to get behind the trigger.

Buzzsaw Falls

circular saw

Falls state 2 – checkmate 8 with the tonic “more checkmate”

Longer spawn of the player from the edge in a potential danger if they

to die.

Falls state 2 – checkmate 8 with the tonic “more checkmate” Longer spawn of the player from the edge in a potential danger if they to die. Buzzsaw Falls

Condition 2 – Checkmate 2 with the tonic “more checkmate” is no longer available

Use anti-gravity hacks to hover above the ground

Condition 2 – Checkmate 2 with the tonic “more checkmate” is no longer available Use anti-gravity hacks to hover above the ground circular saw

If Condition 2 – Players can no longer get stuck between the wall and

Boxes at the end of state two if they don’t have a laylee.

Scareship Scroll

Scareship Scroll Status 2 – In areas with rock walls, collisions are no longer missing, so the player can jump out of the world.

Scareship Scroll Status 2 – The platform for the lowering box no longer has any collision problems.

Scareship

Scroll status 2 – Yooka no longer dies instantly like a noob when he

climbs to the top of the ropes towards the end of the level.

Windmühlenweg

Windmill Way Status 1 – Certain level object textures no longer appear black in normal gameplay.

Windmill Way Status 1 – TWIT Coin Banker Tonic is now correctly applied to the second TWIT coin.

Boom boom blast

Boom Boom Blast Status 2 – It is no longer possible to hold on to a grab gun near the start of the level.

boom

Boom blast state 2 – damage is no longer caused (search)

other funny parts in the notes?) Yooka Laylee from a Meanyion if she

sit in one of the boom bloom explosions.

Boom blast state 2 – damage is no longer caused (search) other funny parts in the notes?) Yooka Laylee from a Meanyion if she sit in one of the boom bloom explosions. boom

Boom Blast State 2 – Strange behavior (like polka dots) can no longer be seen

when the player reaches an obstacle in a moving boom bloom.

Boom Blast State 2 – Strange behavior (like polka dots) can no longer be seen when the player reaches an obstacle in a moving boom bloom. Boom Boom Blast Status 2 – The end of some pipes is no longer visible under the final checkmate.

pumping station

Pump system state 2 – It is no longer possible to switch to state 2 in the swimming state on land

Panting glade

Wheezing Glade Condition 1 – It is no longer possible to get stuck between a wall and some boxes.

Panting Glade Condition 2 – It is no longer possible to leave the designated play area during the second section of Zipvine.

factory Schreck

Factory Fright Status 1 – camera problem fixed.

hazard hangar

Danger Hangar Status 1 – Stacked blocks no longer damage the player.

Hazard Hangar State 2 – Hyle off by DK Vine no longer falls through the floor when it reappears at the third Checkmate.

Urban Uprise

Urban

Uprise State 2 – Tonics – The spawn point for one of the additional ones

Checkmate in condition two is no longer outside the intended play area

PS4

The resolution for PS4 Pro has been increased to 2240p

Several rendering problems in 2D layers have been fixed

Yooka-Laylee and the impossible liar is now available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. Will you give the demo a chance? Or are you already the proud owner of the game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter