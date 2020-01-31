Yooka-Laylee and the impossible hiding place get a new demo on all platforms, patch notes in detail

The developers of Playtonic Games have announced on Twitter that their recently released title Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Liar will receive a new demo for all platforms!
If you are concerned with the question of whether you have adopted the title of the sequel or not, this demo can steer you in one direction. The demo shows a number of the game’s greatest achievements, including terrain transformation challenges, a few tonics to try, and a look at the impossible liar himself! In addition to the new demo, the developers announced the latest update for the game.
Here is the official tweet from developer Playtonic:
Demo features
- A selection of lively and exciting 2D levels.
- A terrain-transforming “Pagie Challenge”.
- A change of state! Chuck a frostberry on a plain and turn it into a winter wonderland.
- A few tonics to try. Give Yooka a massive head.
- The Impossible Lair itself! Are you ready for the ultimate platform challenge?
- Saved state! The progress of the demo continues with the purchase of the game.
You can pick up the demo Nintendo Switch. Playstation 4. Xbox One and steam, Just go to the appropriate store to download it.
If you already own the recently released title, be sure to check out the new patch notes for the game. The new update brings a lot of great changes and fixes. So if you want to see how the game has improved, check out the following patch notes:
Adhesive notes
amendments
Notice boards for billboards have been added to the tutorial and capital causeway levels.
Troubleshooting
General
- Fixed a V-Sync issue that changed the behavior of some physical objects.
- Removed jitter from some 2D objects in 2D planes
- Multiple localization fixes
- SFX for Quack Bomb Explosion & Gun Senior Death Explosion no longer ignores the volume settings in the pause menu. BOOM.
- Fixed an issue where some players failed to achieve the required criteria.
- Yooka-Laylee
The player is no longer compensated when entering through a door
Stops on the left / right of the control stick when inserted.
- Fixed an issue where Steve Mayles was not gaining an additional 0.00001 cm
- Fixed an issue where some TWIT coins would not show up as collected after passing a checkmate when dying.
Impossible hiding place
- Section 1 – A saw blade was repaired after it was found that part of the saw blade was not being cut properly in Yooka’s flesh. · Section 2 – The player is no longer immediately killed at the top of the winding rope surrounded by propeller minions.
- Section 2 – It is no longer possible to lose two bees at one of the drop points in the second 2D plane.
- Section 3 – The player can no longer get stuck between two chainsaw objects under the first Gun Senior.
- Section 3 – The player can no longer force himself between the chainsaw risks and get stuck at the beginning of the section.
- Section 3 – Players can no longer get stuck if they roll a low section after a buddy slam.
- Section 4 – It is no longer possible to damage Capital B’s Hivemind after it bounces off his head
- The game will no longer crash if you have completed the game “Impossible Lair” several times in the same session
About world
- About world
– Late Mountains – No more possibility for the box behind the cracks
Blocks to clip and become through the wall at the end of the wind volume
inaccessible.
- Overworld – The moving box next to a paywall can no longer get stuck in the air after being pushed over the ledge
- Overworld – The player’s movement will no longer be interrupted when interacting with a circuit in the pumping system room
- Overworld – Player movement can no longer be interrupted when you interact with the moving pipes in the desert.
- Overworld – A moving box on the edge to the right of Pumping Plant can no longer get stuck when you slide it on the fan
- About world
– It is no longer possible to cross borders (please send Vendi help)
forces me to write patch notes)
blocked by fisherman Blamphibian
- Overworld – The player can no longer use the bounce bloom in Rampo’s Cave to get behind the trigger.
Buzzsaw Falls
- circular saw
Falls state 2 – checkmate 8 with the tonic “more checkmate”
Longer spawn of the player from the edge in a potential danger if they
to die.
- Buzzsaw Falls
Condition 2 – Checkmate 2 with the tonic “more checkmate” is no longer available
Use anti-gravity hacks to hover above the ground
- circular saw
If Condition 2 – Players can no longer get stuck between the wall and
Boxes at the end of state two if they don’t have a laylee.
Scareship Scroll
- Scareship Scroll Status 2 – In areas with rock walls, collisions are no longer missing, so the player can jump out of the world.
- Scareship Scroll Status 2 – The platform for the lowering box no longer has any collision problems.
- Scareship
Scroll status 2 – Yooka no longer dies instantly like a noob when he
climbs to the top of the ropes towards the end of the level.
Windmühlenweg
- Windmill Way Status 1 – Certain level object textures no longer appear black in normal gameplay.
- Windmill Way Status 1 – TWIT Coin Banker Tonic is now correctly applied to the second TWIT coin.
Boom boom blast
- Boom Boom Blast Status 2 – It is no longer possible to hold on to a grab gun near the start of the level.
- boom
Boom blast state 2 – damage is no longer caused (search)
other funny parts in the notes?) Yooka Laylee from a Meanyion if she
sit in one of the boom bloom explosions.
- boom
Boom Blast State 2 – Strange behavior (like polka dots) can no longer be seen
when the player reaches an obstacle in a moving boom bloom.
- Boom Boom Blast Status 2 – The end of some pipes is no longer visible under the final checkmate.
pumping station
- Pump system state 2 – It is no longer possible to switch to state 2 in the swimming state on land
Panting glade
- Wheezing Glade Condition 1 – It is no longer possible to get stuck between a wall and some boxes.
- Panting Glade Condition 2 – It is no longer possible to leave the designated play area during the second section of Zipvine.
factory Schreck
- Factory Fright Status 1 – camera problem fixed.
hazard hangar
- Danger Hangar Status 1 – Stacked blocks no longer damage the player.
- Hazard Hangar State 2 – Hyle off by DK Vine no longer falls through the floor when it reappears at the third Checkmate.
Urban Uprise
- Urban
Uprise State 2 – Tonics – The spawn point for one of the additional ones
Checkmate in condition two is no longer outside the intended play area
PS4
- The resolution for PS4 Pro has been increased to 2240p
- Several rendering problems in 2D layers have been fixed
Yooka-Laylee and the impossible liar is now available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. Will you give the demo a chance? Or are you already the proud owner of the game? Let us know in the comments below!
Source: Twitter