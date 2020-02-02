Yoku ganbattane: Japanese player RB Taku Lee and OL Tomoya Machino have been invited to the CFL combine in Toronto

Taku Lee and offensive lineman Tomoya Machino are the first Japanese players to be invited to the CFL Combine in Toronto from March 26th to 28th to demonstrate their skills for CFL managers, coaches and scouts.

Players from across Japan met in Tokyo and Osaka – two of the country’s largest cities – to take part in the successive CFL Global Combines, which were conducted in collaboration with the Japanese Football Association.

“As part of this historic moment in Japanese football, we would like to thank our CFL partners for their efforts in implementing this combine,” said Riichiro Fukahori, NFA commissioner.

“A year ago we could not have imagined that this would happen. Many Japanese football fans are excited about the day when the first player in our country will play in the CFL.”

The full list of global players invited to Toronto will be released after the completion of the 10 Global Combines. The CFL 2020 global draft is scheduled for April 16.

Global players invited to the CFL Combine

In the 2019 season, the CFL rosters included a global player from outside the United States and Canada for the first time on each team’s active roster and even two more on the roster.

In 2020, the number of global players per team will increase to two in the active squad and up to three in the training squad, with up to 45 global players competing against each other in the league.

CFL Global Combine schedule

date

place

February 29th

Copenhagen, Denmark

March, 15

Mexico City, Mexico