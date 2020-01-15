Yo Gotti and Jay-Z sue Mississippi officials over prison conditions

Yo Gotti and the Jay-Z Roc team are suing Mississippi prison officials for “inhuman” conditions, said Clarion Ledger. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Mississippi Correctional Department Commissioner Pelicia Hall and the Superintendent of Parchman State Penitentiary, Marshal Turner, on behalf of 29 detainees.

“The plaintiffs’ lives are in danger,” said the lawsuit, according to the Clarion Ledger. “People detained in Mississippi prisons die because Mississippi has not funded its prisons, resulting in prisons where violence prevails because the prisons are understaffed. In the past two weeks alone, five men incarcerated in Mississippi have died from prison violence. These deaths are a direct result of Mississippi’s total disregard for the people it has imprisoned and their constitutional rights. “

In addition to the deaths, an unknown number of people were injured in the recent violence.

The complaint accuses official prison officials of failing to “protect against prison-related violence and when prison conditions do not meet basic human needs”. She claims that the rights of detainees under the Eighth Amendment are violated. Owing to insufficient funding which has led to a lack of staff in prisons, violence is widespread and detainees “live in misery, endangering their physical and mental health”. According to the complaint, black mold, infestations of rats and mice, floods and units without running water or electricity for days are among the deplorable conditions to which the detainees are subjected.

The trial asks a judge to order the defendants to adopt policies that will protect detainees from violence, provide an adequate supply of properly trained staff, as well as safety and cleanliness and other basic human needs.

Last week, Jay-Z and Yo Gotti wrote a letter to then-governor of Mississippi Phil Bryant, who threatened to take legal action if state conditions were not improved enough . Lawyer Alex Spiro, who represents the Roc team, the Philanthropic Division of the Jay-Z Roc nation and one of the lawyers for the complainants, told Clarion Ledger that the complainants are located in Parchman, where the much of the recent violence.

“They share the common injustice of being in an establishment that is inhuman,” said Spiro. “We lock up these people and forget about them. I hope this kind of action gives them hope and allows them to oversee a prison system that was in desperate need of it. “