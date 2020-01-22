Yiddish and American culture: NPR

Shows like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” have held Yiddish in the spotlight.

Philippe Antonello / PHILIPPE ANTONELLO



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Philippe Antonello / PHILIPPE ANTONELLO

Philippe Antonello / PHILIPPE ANTONELLO

When was the last time you ate a bagel? Did you play a game at work? Did someone call a Klutz? Tried to have chutzpah? Apple contacted for an iPhone error?

This may feel like a prime example of a modern American, but the key words behind it are not: they are Yiddish.

The Jewish people in Eastern Europe began speaking Yiddish over a thousand years ago. But after a century and a half of immigration to the United States and elsewhere, the cultural reach of the language is enormous.

Nowadays most people – including the boys – feel connected to Yiddish.

Come to us now to discuss Yiddish’s comeback in America Ilan Stavans and Josh Lambert, Co-editor of the book “How Yiddish Changed America and How America Changed Yiddish”.

Do you like what you hear? More programs can be found online.