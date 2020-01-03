YG apologizes to the LGBTQ community for his "ignorant" old views

Loading...

Now that 2020 begins, many New Year's resolutions will fly around. Although YG has not publicly announced that he intends to make intended changes in life this new year and decade, he starts 2020 with a positive remark: Yesterday he apologized to the LGBTQ community for his "old views on life" (were) ignorant. "

YG went to Twitter and wrote, "I was made aware that my old views on life were ignorant. I apologize to the LGBTQ community forever as if I was anything but respectful and accepting. Life. Love . Ya life. Gang! "

I was made aware that my old views about life were ignorant. I apologize to the LGBTQ community forever, as if I was anything but respectful and accepting.

Life. Love. Ya life. Gear!

– STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) January 1, 2020

Shortly before, on the last day of 2019, YG also took a minute to pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle. When he shared a photo of himself with the late rapper, he wrote: “Success is a blessing and everything except 2019 hit my brother. I do not return all of this and some to get my N *** back. I miss you, foo. THE LEGEND."

YG was already one of the highlights of the Camp Flog Gnaw festival last year when he invited Stormy Daniels on stage to say "f * ck Donald Trump".

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

, (tagsToTranslate) Homepage (t) Music (t) lgbtq (t) yg