Yes, you can view the Super Bowl on your Roku

Shortly after Roku warned his customers that Fox channels would stop streaming just before Super Bowl LIV, an updated agreement kept the deal between the two companies going. What that means for Roku users is that the Super Bowl will stream again.

Roku tweeted the update on Friday evening:

We are pleased that we have reached an agreement with FOX to distribute FOX channels on the Roku platform.

Roku customers can stream the Super Bowl via FOX Now, Fox Sports and NFL among other ways.

– Roku (@Roku) February 1, 2020

Roku, just like AppleTV, gives users with cable or streaming subscriptions access to their favorite platforms via apps on the device. Not all TV platforms have a live viewing option, but Fox has had it for years and is a reliable streamer on a day like Super Bowl Sunday.

Mashable previously confirmed that Roku’s sudden announcement of losing Fox channels was the result of a rights dispute, so the good news is that it appears to be resolved (despite some strong language) – at least long enough for the Chiefs and 49ers to repeat it on a national stage.

. (TagsToTranslate) tech