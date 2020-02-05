Yes, you can map an electric field at home

But what about a numerical value for the electric field between these conductive plates? If I just go straight through the center of one plate to the other, I can get electrical potential values ​​for different y values. This is what it looks like:

Consider the relationship between the electric field and the potential. The electric field is the negative of the potential change divided by the position change. If you plot potential versus position, this is the same as the slope. Note that the above plot is a linear function. This means that the slope, and therefore the electric field, is constant. From the slope I get a constant electric field of 0.713 volts per cm (0.00713 V / m). Oh, 1 V / m is the same as a Newton per coulomb. Both are equivalent units for the electric field.

But wait! The electric field is related to the electrical force and that means that it must be a vector. The value calculated above comes from the slope, so it’s just a scalar value. Well, there is an easy solution for that. Because I have plotted the potential with regard to the y position, this gives me the y component of the electric field. To find the x component, I also have to plot electrical potential in that direction.

But in this case the potential doesn’t change much in the x direction. This means that the x component of the electric field would be zero V / m. Frankly, that’s the beauty of these parallel conductive plates – they form a constant electric field in one direction.

Why do we need the paper?

So that is a quick introduction to electric fields and electric potential difference. Now an answer to an important question that you did not ask:

Suppose I take a 9-volt battery and use a few wires to connect the terminals to two parallel strips of aluminum foil separated by a distance of 10 cm – without paper. Can I repeat this experiment to calculate the electric field between these plates?

The answer is no. I mean, it should work. The theory is that you have a change in potential over the two pieces of aluminum and there is a change in distance. Because you have two parallel plates, the electric field must be fairly constant. But it won’t work. If you take your voltmeter and connect one probe to the negative strip and place the other exactly in the middle, it should read 4.5 volts. Zero volts is displayed instead.

