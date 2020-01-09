Yes To recalls his popular Unicorn Sheet Mask

Loading...

After a large number of customers had reported skin irritation from one of the popular sheet masks from Yes To, the brand announced that it would officially get the product back and get it from major retailers such as Target and Ulta.

“In light of reports that our Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask has caused skin irritation for some consumers, Yes To has decided to remove this specific product from store shelves while we investigate,” the brand wrote in a statement his official Twitter account on January 4. “At Yes To, the safety and satisfaction of our customers are our biggest concerns. We appreciate you and apologize to anyone affected this way, especially during the holiday season. “

The recall comes after months of negative reviews on the brand site and on social media platforms. Last November a customer left a warning on the Facebook page of Target after he had bought the sheet mask at the store. “Within less than 3 minutes I noticed that my face was burning,” the customer claimed, including close-up photos of the alleged reaction. “My skin is now red and swollen and feels like extreme sunburn.” The customer also posted screenshots of negative reviews from the brand website that outlined similar complaints from other customers.

The reports continued until the holidays. A California couple spoke to ABC after exchanging the masks as gifts; they claim that they felt pain four minutes after application. Another customer posted a picture of the face of their teenage daughter on Twitter. “WTH? 17-year-old daughter got this mask for Christmas, “they claimed, tagging the brand.

While the brand is investigating the problem, dermatologist Hadley King, MD, strongly urges customers to be vigilant when it comes to monitoring ingredients and how your skin responds to new products – and to ignore the popular myth that when a product burns, it works. “When a dermatologist uses a chemical peel in the office, they closely monitor the patient’s skin to see how it responds,” she tells Refinery29. “The danger with these home masks is that you use them without expert supervision and you cannot see how the skin reacts because the paper mask gets in the way.”

If you experience a similar reaction to a beauty product, Dr. King to remove it at the first sign of discomfort, gently cleanse the skin to wash away all residues and apply a soothing agent such as Aquaphor. . If the symptoms do not improve, it is important to get medical help immediately. “These cases appear to be irritating contact dermatitis rather than allergic contact dermatitis,” Dr. King. “As long as the skin is not exposed to more irritating, the skin must clear up by itself.”

After the recall, the mask is no longer available on the websites of Target or Ulta. According to PEOPLE, Yes To reportedly contacted all its retail partners to remove the mask before Friday, January 10, and to offer refunds to anyone who returns it unused. Those who have already used the mask and want to request a refund can contact Yes To by sending an email to customercare@yesto.com or by calling 888-929-3786. The brand told the outlet: “(We) will continue to follow-up at every store to ensure that the product is removed from the shelves as quickly as possible.”

Refinery29 has contacted Yes To for comment, and we will update this piece when we hear again.

