Yes Stress makes our hair gray and why it works

I’m not that old. I am not. I do know that if I don’t get my hair every now and then, I might have a head full of gray. Why is that? I have a child. Duh! It is great to have children, but they make us a bit stressed.

We know that the stress we undergo makes our hair gray. That’s no shock. We just found out why that is.

It took Harvard’s fine scientists to figure out why. It is part of our sympathetic nervous system. That is the part of our body that is responsible for our “fight or flight” response when we encounter stress.

So when that part of us is activated, it produces a chemical that acts on our hair. It attacks the cells responsible for coloring our hair.

If we end up in that condition enough, our hair will turn gray forever. The good thing is that it is a trend of young people to go to a salon and get the gray treatment themselves. So the good thing is that if we emphasize enough to make ourselves completely gray, we can in fact be in style.

So what does not like that? All fashion and none of the costs of the salon.

