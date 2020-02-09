Yes, “Parasite” could get the best picture: NPR

Lee Sun-Kyun and Jo Yeo-Jeong play the rich parks in Parasite.

The idea that Bong Joon-hos Parasite could get the best picture is not only not original to me; It has gained ground since the cast won the Screen Actors Guild Award for the best ensemble cast. This victory was predicted above all by Chris Feil in one piece at Vulture, which now – of course – looks extremely forward-looking.

Chris also believes that he will win the best picture at the Oscars on Sunday. Is this a statistically good bet considering past patterns? Of course not. Could It Happen? For sure.

What makes the statistical analysis of the Oscars, and especially the best photo race, so difficult is that they have completely changed the best photo field since the 2010 awards and doubled the number of nominees from five to ten. They changed it again two years later, so there would be between five and ten nominees depending on the nomination vote. While the purpose of the expanded field was originally to recognize high-quality “popular” films and possibly increase TV ratings for the ceremony (The Dark Knight was the most spurned film mentioned as a potential beneficiary), what happened, it certainly seems to be be that smaller films have crept in. (Perhaps that’s why there was a recent attempt to create a separate “Best Popular Film” category – an idea that was quickly discarded.)

There is no control group that can tell you which five nominees would have been nominated in a year with nine nominees like this according to the old rules. So it’s just speculation with a lot of fun. But keep in mind, for example, that only 92 foreign language films were nominated in 92 rounds of nominations, and three of them (Amour, Roma and now Parasite) since the field was expanded 10 years ago. Parasite has made five nominations in a year, given the likelihood of nominations for at least traditional Oscars films like The Irishman (mob film with previously award-winning director), 1917 (war movie with previously award-winning director), Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Author violence), Little Women (beautiful and wonderful play by the previously nominated director) and Marriage Story (domestic drama with A-list actors)?

I think the likelihood is that parasites weren’t even nominated until relatively recently. So there is not a very large group of victories to compare with. So in terms of patterns, it’s certainly remarkable not to have won the Producers Guild Award (which is often considered a very powerful precursor to the Oscars) or not to have nominated its individual actors, but to make too much of these things, seems to be a mistake.

It’s going to be a weird year, no matter what – 1917 is a solid pick for leaders, but it would also be an unconventional winner as the two lead actors previously had a relatively low profile and it hasn’t received a single SAG nomination. Once upon a time in Hollywood, it seems to me that there is no dynamism outside of Brad Pitt’s performance, and it’s like a strange moment in industrial history when you avoid such an old-fashioned kind of retro vision of the Honor films. On the one hand, there is a long tradition in which Hollywood loves films about itself (Argo, The Artist, etc.). On the other hand, Hollywood tells the Oscars a story of what it appreciates, regardless of whether its collective behavior suggests that it appreciates something similar. Do people really want to explain now that what they think is the most important thing is this particular violent fantasy?

The bottom line is that all of these things are both important and unimportant – the Oscars have tendencies, but they have no rules you can rely on.

The argument for parasites is: there are many people who absolutely love what is important, because to get the best picture you need enough people who rated your film first – you can’t win if you have the second choice everyone is. (You can find out how this works elsewhere. Please don’t let me do this because it gives me a headache.) But if you have a good share of votes in first place, it is important to have a lot of second and third place finishers to have voices too. If you can combine people who love your film with people who like your film, you can win this way. I always suspected that this was how Moonlight defeated La La Land. Even people who generally didn’t like Moonlight really liked it, while people who didn’t like La La Land may have rated it low or recent.

I haven’t really spoken to parasite-in-last-place people, although I know they exist, and there will undoubtedly be those who just don’t vote for a foreign language film. Still, I don’t feel like there is a significant faction pulling it down and putting it down last. I don’t think that’s true of Joker or Once Upon A Time in Hollywood or even The Irishman – the latter because I suspect some voters are keeping a bit of Netflix resentment. Here too everything is speculation. But the parasite theory says that an academy that is ready to nominate foreign language films two years in a row is ready to win one. Bong Joon-ho seems to be very popular, the film is fantastic (entertaining and artistic) and it just feels … possible. That is my thesis. My thesis is that it feels possible – although Bong wins the best director while something else wins the best picture. (I know, I know – I have more hedges than The Shining’s ending.)

Still, I’m a terrible forecaster. Even if I stuck to this prediction on our Oscar preview show, I could bet against myself if I had real money at stake.

I will hope so anyway.