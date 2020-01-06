Yes, Infiniti got creamed spinach

Loading...

Pop Quiz: Which Infiniti is It? Photo: Infiniti

Poor Infiniti definitely had no outstanding year last year. Abyssal sales reports from October prompted us to explain that the automaker was getting creamed. And after looking at the recently released 2019 sales, we can unilaterally conclude that Infiniti has received creams.

Last year, Infiniti only managed to sell 117,708 cars, after 149,280 in 2018, according to a company press release that also highlights sales of the brand in December 2019. Bravely, as if desperately reaching for a silver lining, he reports: “… the QX80, a full-size luxury sport utility vehicle, had the best month ever with 2,580 deliveries, an increase of 9 percent.”

Correct, the luxury SUV segment had very strong sales in the last months of 2019, so Infiniti was undoubtedly on this wave. But if we downsize something and look at the big picture, things become very bleak, very fast. Every single car from Infiniti sold worse in 2019 than in 2018.

Each. Single. One.

Look at all these minus signs! Negative percentage changes in sales on the Q50, Q60, Q70, QX30, QX50, QX60 and QX80 models – coincidentally also for cars that I can’t remember exactly for my whole life, no matter how hard I try. I shudder to think of what would happen to me if I brought this testimony home to my mother. She would go straight to the drawer with the mahjong ruler.

Certain things have contributed to this. First, Infiniti seems unable to do anything like it has ever done before. Second, former chairman and CEO of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance Carlos Ghosn’s arrest in 2018 Infiniti is unlikely to have done a favor. After poor sales and uncertainties related to Brexit, Infiniti recovered from across Western Europe.

In 2020, Infiniti’s big comeback tour may take place, where the brand will set out to drive purely electric or hybrid by 2021. Or Nissan will choose to pull a 2013 and finally cancel Infiniti. The numbers are certainly there to support this path.