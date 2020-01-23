The big question mark surrounding the new Ghostbusters movie – called Ghostbusters: Afterlife – was whether Bill Murray would show up. There was no question whether the other surviving Ghostbusters (Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson) would show up. And it quickly became known that both Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts would return. Rick Moranis was an obvious no-show; he has retired from acting for years. But Murray was the wild card. He is unpredictable. Would he return as Peter Venkman one last time?

You don’t have to be surprised anymore. Vanity Fair confirms that Murray is in the film. They saw him on the set. He was there. It happened:

The original Ghostbusters actors – or OGBs as they were known to the crew – all stopped by the afterlife movies in Calgary within a week to cast their roles. Everyone has a significant role in the film, but this time they won’t be the main heroes.

VF also spoke to Murray about why he made the film. “The script is good,” he said. “It has a lot of emotions. It has a lot of family members, with really interesting passages of text.” Although there are no spoilers in the article beyond the film’s trailer, Murray also noted that fourth Ghostbuster co-author Harold Ramis died is an integral part of the story. “We’re a man downstairs,” he said to Vanity Fair. “This is the story we tell, this is the story they wrote.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will open in cinemas on July 10, 2020.

