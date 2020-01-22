Witnesses participated in “every other recall trial the Senate has ever known”.

Through

Eric Litke

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 3:42 p.m.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Addresses supporters and workers at the Rock County Democratic Party office in downtown Janesville, Wisconsin (file photo)

Witnesses were a key point in the debate in the run-up to President Donald Trump’s recall trial before the United States Senate.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Delayed sending impeachment articles to the Senate while seeking – among other things – a commitment to call witnesses from the Republicans who control the Senate. The Senate Leader for Minorities, Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Has promised to force a vote on witnesses and documents in the Republican-controlled room.

Democrats say avoiding witnesses would be like hiding.

And Wisconsin Democrat Senator Tammy Baldwin said it would also break centuries of tradition.

“All other impeachment trials the Senate has ever had, including those for other federal public servants outside of the two presidential impeachments … have included witnesses,” said Baldwin during an appearance. in WISN-TV’s UpFront show on January 19, 2020.

Have witnesses really been called in all the other indictments in the Senate?

Let’s get out the history books.

Senate held 15 indictment trials

The Senate has held only two indictments against presidents – Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868. Both included witnesses.

The Senate heard testimony from 41 witnesses in the Johnson proceeding and three for Clinton, including Monica Lewinsky. In the Clinton case, the directors of the House obtained testimony from witnesses and extracts from that testimony were shown in the Senate, the Washington Post reported.

But these are not the only charges the Senate has heard. The U.S. Senate website lists 19 people before Trump who were removed from the House, including 14 judges, a senator, a judge of the Supreme Court, and the Secretary of War.

Cases against three of the judges were stayed before trial when the judges resigned, and the case against Senator William Blount in 1799 – the first charge in US history – was stopped before trial when the Senate determined that it did not have such jurisdiction on one of its own.

This leaves 13 trials for dismissal against other federal public servants dating back to 1804. Eight of them gave a verdict of guilt and five of them found a conviction.

But all of them involved witnesses, said Noah Bookbinder, executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

“I think there was a little feeling – as is often the case with procedures like the Senate procedure – that the precedent is ambiguous and can be used as you wish,” Bookbinder told PolitiFact Wisconsin. “We found that it was not ambiguous in this case. … Each trial for the removal of the Senate that has been completed has involved witnesses.”

Lawyers and researchers from the organization searched Congress archives and historical documents for each indictment for Bookbinder’s on January 9, 2020, published in the Washington Post. His group is a non-partisan, non-profit watchdog that seeks to promote ethics in government and reduce the influence of money in politics.

When asked for evidence of Baldwin’s claim, his staff simply provided the Washington Post summary.

The Bookbinder article also noted that three recent trials have involved untried witnesses during the indictment phase: Justice Walter Nixon in 1989, Clinton and Justice Thomas Porteous in 2010.

The play said in part:

“Although at least one senator has suggested that the Senate has no duty to go beyond the testimony of the Chamber, this has happened on several occasions. The Senate heard seven witnesses at trial Walter Nixon who did not testify before the Chamber, three at The Clinton trial who also did not testify before the Chamber and 17 at the trial of Porteous who had not testified before the Chamber. “

Our decision

Baldwin said that every recall trial in the history of the Senate included witnesses.

Research confirms his request, although there are a few things to note. Clinton’s removal involved video testimony, not live witnesses. And four people indicted by the House have not had a full Senate trial.

But the 15 people who were the subject of a full trial in the Senate all saw witnesses called.

We assess this statement to be true.