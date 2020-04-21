Yen Press Announces Manga Adaptation of ‘I’m A Behemoth’

Yen Press announced a manufacturer new manga title, I’m A Behemoth, an S-Rated Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Dwell as an Elf Girl’s Pet.

The sequence is composed by Nozomi Ginyoku with artwork by Taro Shinonome and Yanomitsuki. It is rated ‘M’ for experienced audience.

Here’s the formal description:

“A comedic fantasy manga centered on the popular mild novel collection. In this new journey, a knight finds himself reincarnated as a behemoth, one of the most powerful monsters in the environment, and when he fulfills a wonderful elf girl, he’s ready to struggle at her side. Trouble is, a toddler behemoth seems to be an dreadful lot like…a housecat?!”

Yen Push designed the announcement on Twitter that the first volume of the sequence was offered to order the two digitally in print.

I was a happy knight, but now I’m an elf girl’s pet? You have received to be kitten me!

I’m a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Stay as an Elf Girl’s Pet, Vol. 1 (manga) is obtainable now! pic.twitter.com/DC7RkE3isv

— Yen Push (@yenpress) April 21, 2020

Yen Push will also be publishing the initial light-weight novel series for I’m a Behemoth, an S-Rated Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Stay as an Elf Girl’s Pet this summer under their Yen On imprint.

As of this crafting the to start with quantity is by now in the leading 700 Fantasy Manga publications on Amazon.