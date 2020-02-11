Yelp Store makes debuts to help multi-site brands increase pedestrian traffic – Adweek

On Tuesday, Yelp launched two advertising products that enable companies with multiple locations at national level to send their message to the “target group” of the local business information platform.

Yelp Store Visits is available to multi-location advertisers and is a tool that helps them understand the effectiveness of their ads in terms of increasing visitor traffic in stores.

The tool helps determine the cost per visit attributed to Yelp advertising and allows customers to better control the return on ad spend by using the location information to activate it on a larger scale along with other signals that users get specify when working with Yelp.

According to Yelp, a national casual dining chain that was part of the pilot project for Yelp Store Visits had a cost of $ 1.17 per visit through Yelp ads. 91% of these visits were made within 24 hours of contacting these Yelp ads.

Showcase ads allow national brands to highlight seasonal promotions, new menu items, and time-limited offers, and Yelp announces that video pages will be added to business pages.

Fast-casual restaurant chain Denny’s was part of the pilot program for Yelp Store Visits with the help of its media agency Spark Foundry, while Fortune 500 brands like IHOP, Starbucks and T-Mobile were part of the pilot group for Showcase Ads.

Overall, Yelp said that revenue from major advertisers grew 21% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2019 and by about a third of the 250 largest restaurants and retailers in the U.S. (by revenue) at the end of the third quarter were Yelp customers.

Tom Foran, senior vice president of national sales at Yelp, said in a press release: “Domestic and international brands are looking for sophisticated products that will increase ad performance, demonstrate the ROI (return on investment) of their campaigns, and digital landscape can tell their story in an increasingly louder tone. Brand advertisers value Yelp’s ability to reach targeted customers with relevant and effective content. These new products represent our commitment to building advertising solutions that deliver real results for our brand partners. By using Showcase Ads and measuring results with store visits, brands can target their new or seasonal product offerings to a hyperlocal audience and understand the impact of their marketing campaigns on store engagement. “

Erik Jensen from Denny added: “We’re always looking for new ways to reach our consumers. Given Yelp’s dominance in the industry, we looked for a partnership to attract more customers to our restaurants.” We’ve been working with Yelp since 2015, but we decided to take things to the next level when we heard about Yelp Store visits. YSV has helped us to really understand the impact of our advertising costs and to ensure that we are using the right strategy. We look forward to continuing our partnership in 2020 and finding even more valuable ways to win more customers for Denny. “