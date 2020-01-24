Yelp: States that have supported Trump are growing faster than those that have not

States that supported Republican President Donald Trump in 2016 grew faster than states that supported Demcrat Hillary Clinton last year, according to a Yelp index.

According to a trend tracked by Yelp and cited by CNBC, five of the seven fastest growing U.S. states turned red in 2019 at the last presidential competition.

An index that the website’s online review website uses to track growth showed that the gap between Republican presidential and democratic states widened from 1.3 points in 2018 to 2.8 points.

“Of the seven best growing states – North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana, Alaska, Hawaii and Maine – only the latter two voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016,” CNBC said.

“In addition, the seven slowest growing states and counties – Oregon, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware – voted democratically by Yelp measure,” said CNBC.

Yelp does not measure gross domestic product, but uses the information it collects to measure the strength of local economies based on business survival and consumer interest.

Yelp said it sees its move as “a timely and accurate measure of a huge part of the economy that is often overlooked by many key indicators”.

According to Yelp, growth in 2019 declined 1.3% year over year.

“The slowdown in overall economic growth in 2019 reflected a decline in corporate earnings, which contributed to a decline in corporate investment. Uncertainty about trade policy also hampered local economic growth in 2019, ”said Carl Bialik, editor of Yelp Data Science, in a statement.

In the meantime, Bialik said that the wider Trump’s lead, the greater the economic growth the state tended to see. “The pattern was clear and surprising,” said Bialik.

In the meantime, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow predicts that economic growth will exceed at least 3% this year.

“I am looking for faster growth: I think we will reach 3% this year,” Kudlow told CNBC. “The trade agreements will help, the Fed has changed its policies – that was very, very important,” said the experienced finance guru and former Ronald Reagan advisor.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg News this month forecast growth of 1.8% this year, compared to an estimated 2.3% in 2019. They estimate the likelihood of a recession in the next 12 months to 30%.

The Atlanta Fed forecasts fourth-quarter GDP growth of 1.8% for the fourth quarter. The economy grew by 2.1% in the third quarter. The New York Fed Staff Nowcast is 1.2% for the fourth quarter and 1.7% for the first quarter of 2020.

