Yellowstone visitors were recognized for reporting child abuse and neglect of six children to park attendants

(Yellowstone National Park, Facebook)

CASPER, Wyo. – Two people who visited Yellowstone National Park on September 28, 2019 were recognized this week for reporting obvious child abuse and neglecting six children when parking rangers.

Frank and Terry Dinovi visited Yellowstone after spending the summer as volunteer campground hosts in Glacier National Park.

“During their stay at Mammoth Campground, they witnessed obvious child abuse and neglect,” the release added. “Terry, a retired nurse, is trained to identify child abuse and abuse. They reported their observations to the next parking attendants. “

Article below …

Yellowstone law enforcement has worked with other authorities to investigate the case.

“The adults and children had traveled and stayed at campsites from Alaska to Arizona, where the adults were eventually arrested and charged with child abuse, harm, child abuse, and kidnapping,” the release said. “The six children were removed from custody of the serial abusers who critically endangered the children.”

“We are comforting that these children are now safe due to the actions of Dinovis.”

The pair received the Yellowstone Superintendent’s commendation on January 13 for their measures to report the case.

“This month is the National Human Trafficking Awareness Month,” the press release said. “The National Park Service is working with other authorities across the country to fight human trafficking, and we need your help.”

“Know the signs; You can find out the indicators at the following address: www.dhs.gov/blue-campaign .. If you find suspicious activity, contact law enforcement. “