YELLOWSTONE Season 3 Spot Gets New Intensive Promo and Date of Performances – GeekTyrant

The Paramount Network has shared a tough new promo spot for the upcoming third season of its extremely well-made series Yellow Stone. They also announced that the series will premiere on Sunday, June 21 and that the show will air on Sundays thereafter. The previous two seasons of the show were broadcast on Wednesday.

The new promo spot is titled “Protect It,” and captures the crazy things the Dutton family and their Montana ranch have in store, which governs Kevin CostnerJohn Dutton. The story of the series is centered on its people, “who rule the largest adjoining cattle ranch in the United States. Amid changing alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the farm is in constant conflict with its frontiers, including an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and the first national park in America. “

Lost alum Josh Holloway Roarke Morris, a hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana for the Dutton family, has entered the new season. The series also has stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, and Gil Birmingham.

Created Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water) and John Linson, and it’s one of my favorite shows on TV. This is a perfect example of great storytelling, and I can’t wait for that story to continue in Season 3 and Season 4! To view a previously released clip, click here.