Yellowstone is looking for young people for Youth Conservation Corps

(Thanks to The National Park Service, Yellowstone Youth Conservation Corps)

CASPER, Wyo – Yellowstone National Park has announced that they are currently recruiting for the 2020 Youth Conservation Corps, also known as “YCC”, a residential work-based educational program for young people between 15 and 18 years of age.

The two YCC sessions of one month are offered from June 7 to July 8 and July 12 to August 12.

Park officials say that 60 young people from around the country are randomly selected to participate in the program.

“Applicants must be US citizens and 15 years old by June 7, but not older than 18 years by August 12,” a park statement said Thursday. “Yellowstone recruits young people from all social, economic, ethnic and racial backgrounds for the program.”

Link: Yellowstone National Park Youth Conservation Corps

The statement further states that no previous experience in the wilderness is required. “Applicants must have a positive attitude, willingness and ability to work in a physically active outdoor program and be able to get along well with others.”

Participants must live in the park. Board and lodging are provided at minimum costs. Wages are set at the federal minimum wage of $ 7.25 per hour.

“YCC is designed to develop an appreciation for the country’s natural resources and heritage through unique educational, recreational, and work experiences,” officials say. “Corps members work with National Park Service (NPS) staff to complete conservation projects such as trail rehabilitation, site recovery and a wide range of resource management, visitor support services, and maintenance projects.”

The Yellowstone YCC program is funded by entrance fees to the park and generous donations to Yellowstone Forever, the park’s official non-profit partner.

Completed application material must be received no later than 1 March 2020.

Questions can be directed to [email protected]

