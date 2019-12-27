Yellow Brick Road releases wealth with connection to Sequoia

Loading...

Mr Bouris said the focus is now "100%" on mortgage activity.

Loading

"The selection of Sequoia was made after a long process of marketing, evaluation and negotiation," Bouris said in a statement.

Yellow Brick Road's share price has eroded to 8.8 cents in the past five years, after an 11-year high of 77 cents in mid-2014, with loan volumes down 19 % in 2019 and the threat of imminent reforms questioning trailing commissions for brokers.

Friday's wealth sale is the latest in a series of divestments for Yellow Brick Road this year, including the sale of 50% of the capital of Smarter Money Investments in July and the sale of the wealth business and Brightday online retirement in October.

In September, the company also entered into a joint venture with the American company Magnetar Capital to conduct a securitization activity backed by mortgage loans via its Resi brand.

Loading

The Sequoia agreement announced at ASX on Friday is also expected to transfer 56 selected heritage advisers from Yellow Brick Road to Sequoia's subsidiary, InterPrac Financial Planning Pty Ltd.

Yellow Brick Road has stated that these advisors will continue to provide heritage advice and services to their existing clients and will retain their rights to income from their client books.

The company said that the other Yellow Brick Road advisers – who are not numbered – will be helped to sell their rights to the revenue from their client book to other people transferred to, or already within, the Sequoia Group. this.

Sequoia said it expects an additional profit of $ 600,000 in the first 12 months if the 56 selected advisers choose to transfer to InterPrac.

Bouris said Friday's wealth business sale does not affect Yellow Brick Road's mortgage distribution business or Australian credit license, all franchisees in Yellow Brick Road remains operational under their existing franchise or license agreements.

Sequoia shares climbed 4.65% to 22.5 ¢ at 2:30 p.m. Friday, while Yellow Brick Road shares rose 1.1% to 8.9 ¢.

AAP

The most consulted in business

Loading