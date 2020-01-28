Years later, BYU's excellent Chad Lewis returns the favor to Kobe Bryant at a jazz match in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Chad Lewis is a huge Utah Jazz fan, but the former BYU and NFL member was among many spectators wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey for Monday night’s game at Vivint Arena.

Proudly too.

For Lewis, it was a simple tribute to the legendary basketball superstar, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash, and a way for him to thank Bryant for showing him some love in his game days.

“I’m just shaken like everyone else,” said Lewis, now BYU deputy sport director, as he proudly wore the No. 24 white top at Jazzland. “I can’t even believe it happened. Here we are 24 hours later and it’s still not real.”

They’ve never met, but stories about Philadelphia-raised Bryant occasionally wearing the Lewis Eagles’ jersey during Lakers shootings meant a lot for the three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XXXIV champion.

“I wanted to talk to him and say,” Thank you for wearing my jersey, “said Lewis, who played for the Eagles in 1997-1998 and again from 2000 to 2005.” He’s a Philly boy and a big fan of the Eagles. I wish I could talk to him. It’s sad. “

Lewis regrets never having had the opportunity to chat with Kobe in person, but he is grateful for the little personal connection with a man who was taller than the sport he was playing.

“What he did, it really changed the world and the game of basketball,” said Lewis. “Think of each arena where he played, think of each restaurant, of each hotel around this arena. People came to watch him play basketball. Look at the impact it has had on trade and people, our country and the world. “

Lewis spoke to someone on the other side of the world on Monday that Bryant has made an impact in his 20-year career.

“A friend of mine in Africa, he grew up in an orphanage in Ghana. He had nothing. He cried all day because his hero Kobe Bryant is gone, “said Lewis. “He said,” What did I have in this orphanage? I had nothing so I would follow Kobe Bryant. “

“It’s an incredible impact.”