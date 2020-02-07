Year 4 of For Honor introduces players to a Battle Pass system and previews cosmetics here

At the beginning of For Honor’s fourth year, Ubisoft introduced players to a Battle Pass system.

A new trailer with a preview of all new cosmetic items has been released and can be viewed below.

As mentioned above, the trailer is all about the content and season of the new Battle Pass. After watching the trailer, fans will get a good idea of ​​what to expect from the new Battle Pass system. The Battle Pass will bring a lot of cosmetic items, including new emotes, skins, weapons, and more.

UNIQUE SEASONAL REWARDS

Wyverndale’s heroes are often seen as the first defenders of peace in Heathmoor. Weapons, symbols and tapestries were reproduced in their honor.

Take your customization to a whole new level with 100 reward levels for all heroes! Available during For Honor Y4S1: Hope only.

Battle Pass Season 1 is currently available in For Honor. As with most Battle Pass models, there is a free tier and a premium tier that you have to pay to access the content.

For Honor is entering its fourth year and Ubisoft can be proud of the current state of the game. After years, fans are still playing and enjoying everything the game has to offer. From combat physics to large-scale combat, For Honor has stood the test of time and has proven to be a unique setting in the multiplayer scene.

Source: Ubisoft