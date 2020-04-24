Yardley’s Samarth Mannikeri will help Eagles with their final draft pick – Sports – The Intelligencer

Young Eagles fans are being honored by the NFL’s Fuel Up To Play 60 Program for its efforts to help other students.

The big reward comes on Saturday.

The bigger reward is going on.

Saturday afternoon, a 13-year-old eighth-grader Samarth Mannikeri of Yardley will help announce the Philadelphia Eagles’ seventh-round selection in the NFL Draft.

“When I found out about it I couldn’t believe it,” Samarth said. “It’s very cool and something I didn’t expect.”

And well deserved.

Samarth, with the help of his teachers at Charles Boehm Middle School in the Pennsbury School District, created Google’s Fuel Up to Play 60 interactive Classroom to follow and update his classmates with Chromebooks provided by the district to help keep his friends eating properly and exercise after schools have closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Eagles and the NFL saw his story on the American Dairy Association’s Northeast website and as a result he was named one of four students nationwide recommended for helping their communities. He was then selected to make the team’s final selection on the final day of the draft, which will begin at noon on Saturday.

“The teachers and counselors let me set it up through Google Classroom,” Samarth said. “I’m like the Fuel Up to Play 60 student classroom teacher.

“The program allows me to issue updates, make announcements and suggest activities, such as physical exercise and healthy eating with dairy recipes for the students. And, because of the pandemic, I wanted activities that people could do from home to include.

“And the cool thing is, it’s not just for my own school – it’s for the whole area.”

The Fuel Up to Play 60 program, the country’s premier in-school health and wellness program launched by the NFL and the North American Dairy Association, encourages students to eat nutritious food (dairy, fruit vegetables, and whole grains) and exercise for 60 minutes a day.

In the absence of a pandemic, Samarth would likely be in Las Vegas (the original site of the NFL Draft) to make the announcement on Saturday. Instead, he was sent draft virtual equipment and has already recorded his notice.

“Going to Las Vegas was great, but being able to do what I did was great,” Samarth said.

“An NFL producer contacted me and sent me a text message with a link to a script I recorded. And I was able to twist the script a little.

“I’m not going to make the actual pick because it’s pre-recorded, but I’ll be right before they make their choice. I’m an Eagles fan and I’m really excited and can’t wait to see it.”

And, when the draft is finished, Samarth won’t stop doing what he’s doing. In fact, he hopes to reach a larger audience when he starts high school in the fall.

“I first heard about the program in elementary school and then decided to join sixth grade,” Samarth said.

“I’ve been to a local summit at Lincoln Financial Field and two national summits and I really enjoy doing it and trying to help people. And I really hope to expand it as much as possible. It’s not as big in high schools as me you will just try to spread the word. “