Yara Martinez is guest again as Izzy Colon

Bull spoilers for the Monday night episode reveal that actress Yara Martinez is returning to the show. This is great news for the audience.

Martinez plays Izzy Colon, the brother of Benny Colon (played by Freddy Rodriguez) and the ex of Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly). She is also pregnant with Bull’s baby.

The new episode of the series – Season 4, Episode 14 – is called Quid Pro Quo. As a result, Bull is hired by a doctor who is accused of bribing himself in college.

But the character arc of the episode revolves around Bull expecting his child to be born.

Yara Martinez guest on Bull

Spectators haven’t seen much of Izzy this season. This is because the actress has taken on the double task.

Martinez is also one of the stars of the new FOX series Deputy. In this show, Martinez appears every night, as her character by Dr. Paula Reyes is married to the main character (the new sheriff).

For most of season four, Izzy’s character has faded into the background. This is also a shame because it gave the show a nice presence, especially when it came to scenes with Bull.

The bad news, however, is that Izzy doesn’t appear in the closing credits for the February 17 episode. This means that fans who want to see them back in the bull lineup will need to make sure they sign up for the February 10 episode.

Bull Season 4 reviews

As we reported earlier, bull ratings for season four on Monday night are still very good. CBS is still drawing very good numbers for the 10 / 9c time window and it is a very good nocturnal moment for the network.

Early numbers from the February 3 episode showed that it attracted more viewers than the previous six new ones. This is a good result for the network, especially since these numbers should only increase when the DVR numbers are reported.

Bull is essentially a procedural drama that follows a formula for most episodes. They get a case, they figure out how to try that case, and by the end of the episode, that case is somehow solved. Sometimes there is not enough time for character development.

Recording Yara Martinez as Izzy Colon has always contributed to the cast of Bull, and it would be great if the writers and producers found a way to make them better known on the show.

Bull Airs on Monday night at 10 / 9c on CBS.