Yamazaki Gear, Logitech Gaming Mouse, Converse and more

The best technical offers of today

Are you thinking about picking up a Pixel 3a or a Pixel 3a XL? Amazon makes it easy to choose by adding a $ 100 gift card. Gizmodo says that the Pixel 3a “Google made the cheapest cell phone on the market.”

This is a bargain considering that the phones are pretty good and an Amazon gift card is said to be cash.

Both have all the Google features you’d expect from a premium Android phone, great camera, and extremely long battery life. If you are even a little interested in a new phone, this is a great deal.

https://www.amazon.com/Google-Pixel-Memory-Phone-Unlocked/dp/B07RX2XX8N

$ 429

From Amazon

With 40 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s 4K Class M Smart TV is a bargain for $ 650. It also works with AirPlay, which means you can use your Apple product Stream movies, shows, music and photos from iTunes, Apple TV and apps.

If you take home WiFi coverage seriously, eero’s mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Amazon offers a great deal for a three-pack.

This reader favorite now only costs $ 174. The main base station connects to your modem, and the satellites automatically create a mesh network that fills more than 500 square meters with cute, cute WiFi.

These are usually sold between $ 250 and $ 200, so this is a great time to buy.

$ 174

From Amazon

The brand new Apple AirPods Pro from Apple are one of the best new technology products of the year with their excellent noise reduction and excellent sound quality and are on the wish list of many people for the holidays.

According to Gizmodo, the sound quality is “dramatically better than normal AirPods”, and noise cancellation helps improve sound quality, but doesn’t necessarily silence the outside world.

This current price of $ 235 is probably the best we will see for a while. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently reordered, but are expected to ship at the end of the month. Even better, if you have a Best Buy or a Walmart near you that has these items in stock, they’ll fit the price, baby!

$ 235

From Amazon

It’s back! If your router does not have enough ethernet ports, this 8 port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is an inexpensive and easy way to solve the problem. The best price we have is $ 20 (after you cut off the coupon on the side) ever seen.

Do you want to reduce latency for Overwatch? More reliable Netflix streaming? A more powerful Plex server? Ethernet is the only way.

Unlike many switch deals we’ve published here, this device offers management software that gives you some controls to configure, secure, and monitor your network.

$ 20

From Amazon

The best real estate deals of today

The only thing I want to do this weekend is to take a nap on the couch all day. I plan to take a few breaks in between to eat what my sister cooks for dinner. If you’re just like me, you know that a good blanket is essential for your nap on the couch. If you use promo code KINJAC032, you can now purchase the Sable Throw Blanket 60 “x 80 blanket for $ 12.

$ 12

From amazon, use the code KINJAC032

The cold weather can really dry out your sinuses and leave everything stuck. Avoid feeling more like crap in bad weather by getting a humidifier. You can purchase the TaoTronics Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier for just $ 70 on Amazon if you cut out the $ 10 coupon and use the coupon code KINJA277,

The humidifier has a warm mist function with three temperature levels for winter use. You can adjust the fog emission, the fog temperature and the humidity. Depending on when you want to use it, you can set a timer and activate sleep mode. The humidifier can work for up to 46 hours with just one fill.

$ 70

From amazon Use the code KINJA277

It is time to put away the light blankets and pull out the durable duvet. If your duvet has seen better days, you can now bargain with a Buffy duvet. Get a Cloud Comforter or Breeze Comforter for a $ 20 discount if you use the coupon code CLOUD20 at checkout. The Cloud is Buffy’s most popular comforter with over 14,000 reviews. The Breeze is a lighter duvet that keeps you cool all night.

You know, Buffy offers a 7-day trial of “Try Before You Buy”. After the trial, you’ll be charged a fee and you’ll see your $ 20 discount. This promotion is valid until January 28th.

If you want to add new lighting to your house, either for mood lighting or to get off your feet at night, you’re in luck. Today you can save up to 25% on LED lights by purchasing this Amazon Gold Box.

Remember this is a gold box sale, which means that. Prices are only valid for today and while stocks last.

$ 22

From Amazon

$ 15

From Amazon

$ 13

From Amazon

$ 13

From Amazon

$ 10

From Amazon

At the moment, Huckberry is reducing a ton of Yamazaki products to 15%. If you are not familiar, Yamazaki makes beautiful, modern pieces for not much money. Whether you want to upgrade your pet’s food bowls, the toilet paper holder, the side tables or the storage trolley or just want to store your keys more intelligently, there is something for everyone in this offer.

Shep, our favorite defector and the least talented Pokemon trainer, was super funny for these Yamazaki goods. So you know they’re good.

Prices start at just $ 17. So take a few pieces before they are out of stock.

To update: It’s back!

Why eat something simple when you can drizzle it with hot honey? Get a bottle of Mike’s Hot Honey for $ 7 from Amazon. 12 oz each The bottle is doused with chili peppers to give the kick that spices up every meal (pizza, cheese, wings, even Brussels sprouts).

$ 7

From Amazon

You use it every day, but have you ever looked at the bottom of your toothbrush holder? It is nasty. The remaining toothpaste, saliva and water is a breeding ground for some rough things. Even if you clean it regularly, it is probably advisable to replace your toothbrush holder as often as your toothbrush. Get a larger storage system for your bathroom counter that can hold more than one toothbrush. The EasyStore bathroom storage box from Joseph Joseph costs $ 12 and fits toothbrushes, hairbrushes, razors, and more.

$ 12

From Amazon

The best lifestyle offers today

If you wear glasses, it never hurts to have an extra pair. Whether you love your current glasses or hate them, you will want to check this sale of 30% off lenses and 20% glasses at EyeBuyDirect. Simply enter the voucher code SPECSALE save at checkout. It shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg just to see.

Anyone looking for new full rim glasses on the market can take a look at the Yokote Matte Black Eyeglasses. If you are tired of normal black frames and want a hint of color, you will love the matt pink glasses by Dutchess.

Hopefully on the last sale day of the season, Amazon will honor a number of side dishes from numerous brands, including SmartyPants, RenewLife, Gaia Herbs, Neocell and more. On two pages you will find offers for multivitamins, iron supplements, probiotics and even melatonin that will make your sleep easier.

Better still, Amazon also offers subscription and savings discounts on some of these products. So top up and save.

$ 26

From Amazon

$ 20

From Amazon

$ 11

From Amazon

You may not think it’s time to wear boat shoes, but Sperry has shoes for every season, including boat shoes. At the moment you can save up to 60% on the half-yearly sale of Sperry Outlet. This release includes boat shoes, wool sneakers, rain boots and much more.

The Give’r 4-season glove promises to keep your hands warm and dry even in the harshest winter storms, and now you can buy them for a cool $ 90. These sturdy, waterproof, insulated gloves are made of leather and are lined with Thinsulate on the inside.

According to Give’r, with these gloves you are safe even if you grab a “burning piece of wood from the fire” and keep yourself warm, even if you ice fish at -25 degrees.

For a lot of people, $ 90 seems like a lot for a pair of gloves. But after what I’ve experienced with Give’r goods, they’re worth the price. (For your information, if you’re looking for a darker shade for your gloves, you can buy the same glove for $ 105 in an exclusive chestnut color.)

It’s always a good day to get a new pair of shoes. Why pay the full price when you can get a pair of Converse extra cheap? You are currently getting a 30% discount on sale and clearance if you use the promo code WINTER30 at checkout. This includes high tops, low tops, loafers and more.

Tear up these Amazon boxes with this reduced pocket knife. Despite its small size, this steel blade offers many useful functions, including a bottle opener, a lanyard hole and a liner lock. It’s also only $ 8.

$ 8

From Amazon

25% discount on sale Under Armor Outlet | Coupon code GOALSPhoto: UA Outlet

It’s cold as hell outside, but that can’t stop you from exercising. If you prefer to run on a treadmill outside rather than inside, you don’t have to freeze there. At the moment, you can stock up on long-sleeved shirts, insulated pants, and more in the Under Armor Outlet during this 25 percent discount offer. Simply enter the voucher code GATES For orders over $ 100 at checkout.

Do you need a new pair of kicks? Well, run, don’t go down to this Adidas sale. At the moment you get a 25% discount at Adidas if you use the voucher code jan25 at checkout. This is for sales items (women, men, children), not full price items. Free shipping on orders over $ 49. A code is not required.

The cold winter weather is finally here, so it’s time to stock up on clothes to keep warm. If you don’t want to pay the full price for jackets and snow pants, don’t. Instead, shop at the Backcountry Pre-Semi Annual Sale to get up to 50% off brands you already know and love. During this sale, you can save Patagonia, Marmot, Sorel, The North Face, Fjallraven, Prana and more. Shop now through January 31st.

The best media deals of today

One of the best rates in the Harry Potter series is now even better. Because it’s for sale! At the moment, you can buy a copy of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition for $ 20. You can get it for an all-time low if you cut off the $ 9.60 coupon (this may be cut off automatically and show your savings at checkout).

Enjoy the beautiful illustrations by Jim Kay as Harry, Ron and Hermione explore the world of the Triwizard tournament. This is a fun alternative to watching the movies as you can see a new take on this classic Harry Potter story.

$ 20

From Amazon

Amazon offers a free three-to-one offer for video games, TV shows, books and films. Here’s what they say: “Add 3 items from the selection on this page to your shopping cart using” Add to Cart “. When you’re done shopping, click the” Checkout “button.”

This is a good opportunity to buy, especially considering that there are many recent titles here and some of them are discounted, including DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot and some Miyazaki titles.

The best gaming deals today

Logitech makes some of the best gaming mice in the world, and now you can buy the Powerplay-enabled Logitech G903 for just $ 60. This wireless mouse offers instant performance and countless customization options in a two-sided package.

The Powerplay mouse pad, which can be charged without having to be connected, is available separately. It’s cool, but not essential. If you want to achieve the highest level of performance with a wireless mouse, look no further. This is half of the regular price and one of the best prices we have ever seen.

If you want to expand your Harry Potter collection, you can do it for just $ 10. You can pick up a Harry Potter wand from Noble Collections for $ 7 at Walmart. Each wand comes with a wand box and matching 3D bookmark.

You won’t know who you get as a wand because it’s a ~ riddle ~. Series 2 contains the Elder Wand. So you don’t have to murder anyone to get that. You only have to spend $ 7. Or you can get Sirius Black’s wand or Severus Snape’s wand, you won’t know until you open it!

If you’ve been waiting for a cute Nintendo Switch Lite discount, this is your chance. You can currently withdraw $ 20 from Nintendo Switch Lite on eBay. This is one of the best core system deals we’ve seen.

If you lived under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:

Smaller screen

Handheld only, non-removable Joy-Con

Costs $ 100 less

Choose between gray, turquoise and yellow. Make sure you act quickly. There is no telling how long this item will be in stock.

Offers you may have missed

Give a little attention to your neck when you crawl into bed at the end of a long working day. A new pillow does just that. You can buy a Sable Memory Pillow for $ 16 on Amazon if you use the coupon code KINJAU6D, This sable pillow is filled with 20% more foam than similar pillows from other brands. The purpose of the additional foam filling is that you can adjust the pillow to the desired height that you need when sleeping.

$ 16

From amazon, use the code KINJAU6D

Do you know the little charging stone that came with your phone? Put it away. Instead, invest in this fantastic AUKEY 18W PD charger with foldable plug with USB-C. This bad boy can maximize your charging time by delivering 18W (if supported by your devices). This works with the latest iPhones, Pixels, Nintendo Switches and more.

Just make sure you cut out the coupon on the page and use the code ZJCHJNUA to get the best price.

$ 10

From Amazon

Reminder: You always need new underwear. Looking for breathable underwear? Get a pack of 4 Fruit of the Loom Men micro mesh panties for just $ 13 at Daily Steals using the coupon code KJFOTL, The briefs are supplied in a pack with four different colors and are available in sizes from small to XL.

Ceiling lighting is ugly and terrible, but finding the right floor lamp for your needs can be difficult and expensive. Fortunately, there is a pretty solid business with a CO-Z industrial floor lamp. With the coupon on the page and code 5JW2PYD9, you can buy this industrial-style lamp with an adjustable head for just $ 60.

It is unlikely to work with any aesthetic, but for those who rely heavily on a rustic, chic, industrial look, this can definitely work.

Most cat bowls are ugly somehow. They are full of fish and bone motifs and come across most of the living aesthetics. If you want to give your pet a good meal but don’t have an ugly pink thing in your kitchen, this elevated cat bowl with stand is for you. At the moment, you can buy it for $ 15 on Amazon when you redeem the 25% off coupon.

Elevated cat bowls can help reduce pets’ neck strain. This is an excellent solution for older cats and small dogs. The food bowls can be removed for cleaning, while the base is equipped with silicone foot pads to prevent slipping.

$ 15

From Amazon

Let’s get this out of the way – cat boxes are disgusting. I understand that life is not like meet the parents and I cannot teach my cats how to use a toilet. So you have to use a box in the corner of my room. But man, cat litter boxes are not pretty to look at and smell worse. If there is a way to hide the cat crate while still making sure my cats are doing well # 1 and # 2, I’ll do it. Finding a pretty litter box is no easy task as it isn’t exactly budget-friendly.

Luckily, this Amazon bestseller is the cheapest ever! The white version of the Merry Pet Cat washroom litter box currently costs $ 125. This is a great price for a bench that will fit into your entryway, living room or dining room. Do you add that it is also a box for a cat box? An absolute bargain! The bench has space for two small litter boxes or one giant litter box. It even has space for automatic litter boxes! If you just put in a throw bowl, you also have enough space to store a replacement throw and cleaning agents.

As many cat owners know, our four-legged friends can be extremely picky. When a cat is used to something, it can often get very upset when it changes. This may be best for those who have a young cat so they don’t know the difference. Either way, the 1,500 reviewers gave it an average of 4.3 stars, and many seem extremely happy with it. Let us remind you that the actual pan in which your cat is jingling is not included. However, you can also purchase these from Amazon at a reasonable price.

$ 8

From Amazon

$ 123

From Amazon

Anker’s EufyCam home security systems have been a success for our readers, and right now we have a pretty great deal for you. When you order the eufyCam 2 2-camera system for $ 350, you get a free $ 150 camera with the coupon code BOGOEC99.

If you put both in your cart (this and that) you will see the discount at checkout.

These promise a battery life of one year, support the intercom and can record records worth one year without monthly fees. This weatherproof IP67 camera can stream footage directly to your smartphone and work with the Apple Homekit, Google Assistant and of course Alexa.

With this offer, you get the hub and three cameras for $ 350. Incidentally, this is a package worth $ 500. So act quickly.

$ 150

From Amazon

$ 350

From Amazon

How often do you complain of back pain? Stop complaining and start doing something about it. The AUVON Dual Channel Muscle Stimulator only costs $ 25 when you use the promo code XGM7H8WL, This is an electrical muscle massager that stimulates the sensory nerves and muscles. By stimulating the nerves, it can help relax your body and give you easy pain relief at all times.

The muscle stimulator has 20 modes, including hammering, kneading, shiatsu and more, to help relieve pain and tired muscles in the shoulder, lower back or knee. You can use the device after a long day of work, a strenuous workout, or after waking up if you fell asleep incorrectly.

$ 25

From amazon Use the code XGM7H8WL

Do you need to order last minute winter gear? This REI outlet sale offers deals for products you already love. Right now, you can save $ 10 by spending $ 50 (discount is applied automatically at checkout). You can give the VSCO Girl (or Boy) a Hydro Flask in your life. Do you know an enthusiastic hiker? Make sure you have a new backpack that stores all the important things and shoes that secure your feet on the trails.

Up to 75% discount on Outwear | Jachs | Promotion code WNTR

I feel like a broken record at this point, so please ignore me until March, but holy crap, it’s cold outside. If you’ve somehow made it through the middle of January without a winter coat, you’re pretty brave. Stop suffering, get a new winter coat. At the moment, Jachs has up to 75% discount on outwear. Just use the promo code Wntr at the cash register, which will lower prices directly down.

And as always with Jachs there is a free return for all orders!

If you’re looking for great, affordable Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 currently only costs $ 30. These are the best discounts we’ve seen on these special cans. Simply enter the coupon code on the page and use coupon code KINJA3032 at checkout.

Unlike most low-cost Bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-Res audio seal of approval, which, according to Anker, “guarantees exceptional audio quality that is only awarded to audio devices that enable the artist to achieve the most accurate reproduction. “

If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, it’s a major upgrade.

You can listen to music for up to 60 hours before you need to charge the device or switch to a wired connection. If you find a way to discharge the battery, you can listen to music with a quick charge of five minutes to five hours.

$ 30

From Amazon

At the moment, you can buy Ankers Soundcore Liberty Neo for just $ 30, an all-time low. The headphones offer a truly wireless experience for stupid budget drivers.

The Soundcore offers 5 hours of wireless playtime on a single charge and another 15 hours on a charge. While it’s not like some of Anker’s more expensive models, or even Apple’s AirPods, it’s a perfect way to get your feet wet with the latest fad of headphones.

$ 30

From Amazon

Backcountry brings out a lot of outdoor utensils from The North Face. Find deals on jackets, hiking boots, gloves, hats and more, and save up to 30%. These discounts last until the end of the month, but the best items could sell out early, so get up and get going.

Delivering a spinning hard drive in 2020 should be a crime for any computer. It amazes me why manufacturers continue to do this despite the falling prices for SSDs. But of course you can correct this misconduct.

SSDs are more reliable and much faster than the conventional (see: outdated) hard drive. And this Crucial MX500 2TB has dropped to the lowest price ever.

Look, it’s a purchase. But you deserve better.

$ 200

From Amazon

The $ 160 Meze 99 Noir headphones, made in collaboration with MassDrop, are the perfect headphones for the aspiring audiophile.

With impressive bass and solid mids, these two cans offer excellent sound quality even to the most demanding listeners.

At $ 200, the Meze 99 Noirs was one of the most beautifully designed, best-sounding wired headphones in this price range.

But now that they’re reduced by $ 40, it may be one of the best headphone deals ever.

Enjoy all the benefits of a full year PlayStation Plus membership for just $ 37. If you have a PS4, this subscription gives you a few “free” games a month in addition to online game access. In January you have the opportunity to play “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” and “Goat Simulator”.

If you cut out the coupon on the page and use the coupon code KINJABSR at checkout, you will receive this cute RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger for just $ 12. Your phone is charged with 10W juice, which makes it a great desktop companion. Better yet, it comes with a wall adapter, which is great.

iPhones can currently only be charged with 7.5 W. This will maximize the speed of your iOS wireless charging. Android users can look forward to additional electricity if this is supported by their cell phones.

$ 12

From amazon, use the code KINJABSR

Just in time for the big game, some TCL Dolby Vision televisions are reduced to the lowest prices ever.

For $ 255, you can hardly do better than this TCL 50 “4K UHD Dolby Vision Smart TV. For one, it’s huge. It can be a great centerpiece of your living room. It also has built-in Roku smarts and support Dolby Vision.

Better yet, you have options. There is a 43-inch model for $ 221 and a 65-inch model for $ 451. So if you are looking for a new TV, this is a good time to buy it. Just make sure you cut out the coupon codes on the page to get the best deals.

$ 221

From Amazon

$ 255

From Amazon

$ 451

From Amazon

