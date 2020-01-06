Yamamoto from oil companies comfortable with linemates Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins

Loading...

TORONTO – As Kailer Yamamoto laughs and jokes with his teammates in Edmonton Oilers’ dressing room, you would think he was an experienced NHL veteran.

But the truth is that 21-year-old Yamamoto has played only a few games for Edmonton this season and 26 during the previous two campaigns with the Oilers. He was recalled from Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League on December 29 and quickly alloyed with linemates Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

“They are two incredible players, so whenever you can make ends meet, you naturally want to stay and do everything you can,” Yamamoto told the Maple Leafs on Monday prior to Edmonton’s game. “I’m just trying to do everything I can to play with them, create some chemistry, create some energy for that line, and hopefully hold on to it.”

Yamamoto has a goal and an assist with a plus-3 rating in three games this season en route to Monday’s matchup in Toronto. Playing with Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins has motivated him to go round the corner and be the workhorse of the Oilers’ second line.

“I just feel better with the boys and I know what to expect,” Yamamoto said. “Now that I am entering my third season, after playing a few games, I am more comfortable, more confident.”

With just five feet eight and 153 pounds, hard work is how Yamamoto had to distinguish himself with the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League and then in the professional ranks. That effort has not gone unnoticed by the Yamamoto coach or his teammates.

“He has been great. He is very fun to play with,” Draisaitl said. “He is a small man, but he is feisty. He comes in there. Does many small things that many people probably don’t really recognize. He hunts pucks like crazy. It was fun and hopefully we can keep it up. “

Teammates such as Draisaitl were already somewhat familiar with what Yamamoto has to offer after his nine games in the 2017-18 season and 17 in 2018-19, but head coach Dave Tippett joined the Edmonton organization in the off season.

“I have learned that he is a smart, really good player. He plays the game the right way, he is on the right side of the puck, he makes good games,” Tippett said. “He uses his size well for what he is. People would look and say he is a little boy, but the way he bypasses the game, the way he competes, the way he uses his body to protect pucks is no problem with him. “

The Oilers looked sharper in the last three games, earned a 7-5 win over the New York Rangers on New Year’s Eve, fell on January 2 in the extension to Buffalo Sabers 3-2 and then defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 Saturday.

Tippett’s decision to split Draisaitl and Connor McDavid – who have almost identical statuses on top of the NHL scoring race – has made Edmonton more defensive. McDavid, now on par with James Neal and Zack Kassian, points to Yamamoto’s arrival as the turning point, as it gave Tippett more depth to work with.

“I think Yamamoto owes a lot of credit,” McDavid said. “I think he came upstairs and really provided some energy for our group and he played really well, so I think he has a lot of praise.”

Even though he impresses in the NHL, Yamamoto may have a final minor league appearance ahead of him after being named in the AHL’s All-Star Classic on January 26 and 27. Yamamoto has eight goals and eight assists in 23 games with Bakersfield, where he leads the team with three game-winning goals. His four power play goals also lead the team.