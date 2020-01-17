Yamaha would like to remind you not to get into large instrument cases

Image: AP Images

Yamaha makes many things, including instruments and audio equipment, that require large travel cases like the ones mentioned above. Last week, the manufacturer released a series of warnings asking people not to enter these big cases for any reason. I don’t know what someone should get into in such a case, but I’m sure they would have a good reason for it.

The first tweet is translated roughly as follows (through Twitter’s tweet translation feature):

(Ask)

I won’t mention the reason, but a lot of tweets have been strewn about stories of people entering large instrument cases. It is late after an unfortunate accident. So don’t let anyone near you do or do anything.

Basically not in our instrument case. Bad things can happen.

A few hours later, the follow-up tweet says:

(Thank you very much)

It’s a tweet that just mumbled, but thanks for sharing it with lots of likes and retweets. I am very surprised. Cases for musical instruments and audio devices are used to hold musical instruments and audio devices. Please use it correctly.

I don’t know who needs to hear that, but we agree. Please use it correctly.